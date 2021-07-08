The Neon Coven Presents BURLESQUE: POP DIVAS OF PRIDE July 22 at 3 Dollar Bill

"Party-inducing" queer performance company The Neon Coven continues their 'Come On Out' Summer Performance Series with BURLESQUE: Pop Divas of Pride, performing LIVE for one night only on Thursday, July 22 at 3 Dollar Bill in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Did somebody say "air rights"? Queer performance collective The Neon Coven (OSCAR at The Crown, Jannifer's Body) returns to 3 Dollar Bill to prove that they do, in fact, believe in life after [a global pandemic] with BURLESQUE: Pop Divas of Pride.

Featuring the music of Cher, Christina Aguilera, and the women whose music never fails to get all the party people on the floor, this one-night-only pop extravaganza is high-camp and higher-belting. Get ready to enter the world of the cult classic film as you've never experienced it before, dance the night away, and save Cher's nightclub from evil real estate developers... the time has come for you to show us how you Burlesque.

Taking the stage are Neon Coven performers Brandon Alberto, August, Grace Calio, Kim Hudman, Brandon Looney, Danielle Lussier, Michelle Martinelli, Hayley Moir, Jenny Mollet, and Zofia Weretka. The event features musical arrangements, choreography, and costume design by Andrew Barret Cox. All summer series shows are directed by Shira Milikowsky. The Managing Producer of the series is Carla Troconis.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.theneoncoven.com. All tickets cost $35. This is a standing/dancing and 21+ event. Doors open at 7pm; show at 8pm. 3 Dollar Bill is located at 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn and is accessible by taking the L train to the Montrose stop.

Additional shows in the 'Come On Out' Summer Performance Series will be announced at a later date. Shows will take place at various venues across New York City.