The Neighbors to Launch New To The Neighborhood Emerging Artist Incubator In Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What Will the Neighbors Say? will launch the inaugural cycle of their "New to the Neighborhood" New Works Residency Program. Specifically serving female-identifying, trans and non-binary artists of the global majority working and living in Brooklyn, this program will launch in the Autumn of 2024 with two initial residents.

For more information on the Neighbors and their work, please visit their website at www.wwtns.org. For the application, please visit our application form.

The Neighbors were recently awarded the Brooklyn Art Council's 2024 Creative Equations Fund: Justice, Equity, Sustainability + Performing Arts grant of $10,000 to begin the program. New to the Neighborhood is made possible with funds from the Howard Gilman Foundation, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council. This grant will fund the first cycle of two emerging artists, who will be awarded a $1.5k cash grant, in addition to a further $2.5k in funding for space, personnel, marketing and development, culminating in a staged reading of a new work produced by the Neighbors. Further program support was provided by IndieSpace. Applications open today, and close on Wednesday September 18th. Second round invitations will be sent in October, with the two selected artists being announced in November, ahead of their residencies at Chez Bushwick and MITU580.

The selection panel will include Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, as well frequent collaborators and the Neighbors' Board of Directors (Thalia Romina, Coral Cohen, Shani Matoaka Bekt, Jacqueline Scaletta and Devante Lawrence). Hood Adrain shared "This is a new opportunity for the Neighbors to serve our community of artists, patrons and stakeholders in Brooklyn." "Sam and I have been privileged to lead some really exciting and dynamic programs, but this residency program allows us to operate at a new level as creatives, facilitators and members of our community, as we help uplift the next generation of Brooklyn artists," added Clements.

The Neighbors are thrilled also to have the support of legislators and politicians, in the borough and beyond, for this project. Councilperson CM Hudson stated "[T]his new program is a transformative initiative poised to make a significant impact on our vibrant city and its emerging artists...[it]embodies the spirit of creativity, diversity and innovation that defines our city." Senator Julia Salazar added "I look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of this company's work on our city and am eager to collaborate in any way possible to see it flourish."

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

Comments