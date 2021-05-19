The Nadas Will Perform a Concert at Brooklyn Opera House in June

On Friday, June 11th at 8pm The Nadas will perform at The Brooklyn Opera House, Tickets are on sale now.

How many bands can say they've written, recorded and performed for nearly 27 years? They've played with The Beach Boys, America, Bon Jovi, and Huey Lewis, been inducted into Rock n Roll Hall of Fame (The Iowa Location), and written their hometown's theme song (twice).

Whether crisscrossing the country in Meatloaf's old bus with Big Head Todd, or performing in a living room, railroad station, cruise ship, ski chalet, street corner. The Nadas have done it all. In their 27th year, the band is back with its twelfth studio album, "Duo Numero Uno"

"We decided to go back to where it all started" Walsmith said " Two guys and two guitars"

"We have always written songs from the heart as we have grown up and matured, our fans have gone through the same things in life and have come along for the ride" said Butterworth. Over twenty-five years on, the magic is still there. It's there at the bands annual Little Bear Summer Camp in the Mountains of Colorado, The Iowa State Fair, the annual cruise. It's there at every amphitheater, backyard and bowling alley. It's more than what they do; it's who they are.

Purchase Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-nadas-tickets-151234144397