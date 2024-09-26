The Love Show NYC to Present THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Love Show NYC's iconic tribute to "Kill Bill", "The Bride" will return with a vengeance, tearing into the Theater District with grit, wit, sex, and action that won't quit. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and her prolific dance theater company, The Love Show NYC, comes an homage to Quentin Tarantino's classic film cycle about revenge, honor, and redemption. A cult classic reimagined through evocative dance and live song, "The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet" is a wildly entertaining ride. It's sexy, wacky, beautiful, and weird.

Join in for an evening of live music, dance and burlesque which is sure to rock you.

Directed and choreographed by Angela Harriell, with additional choreography by The Love Show dancers. Sword fight choreography by Nobuya Nagahama. Light and sound tech by Justin Henry. Written by Angela Harriell, David F. Slone and the dancers.

Starring:

Laura Lee Anderson as "The Bride", Emma Craig as "Elle Driver", Dorian Cervantes as "Vernita Green", Judah Frank as "Budd", Tsubasa Ogawa as "O-Ren Ishii", Julie M Smith as "Sofie Fatale", Nobuya Nagahama as "Hattori Hanzo", Yukiko Kashiki as "Gogo Yubari", CJ Johnson as "Johnny Mo", and Chris Anderson as "Bill".

Tuesday & Wednesday, 10/15/2024 &10/16/2024

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

$40

Tickets: thebride.eventbrite.com

The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located in the Theater District in midtown Manhattan. Exact location will be emailed upon ticket purchase. Ticket purchase includes 2 refreshments. Show is ages 21+. More details will be emailed upon ticket purchase. Doors at 7:00pm. There will be occasional strobe lighting.

Photo Credit: Dorian Cervantes

