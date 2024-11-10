The Jingle Bar Comes to New York This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jingle Bar, known for delivering a pop-up bar experience, is coming to New York this holiday season, offering cocktails, games, and festive fun.

Ticket holders can look forward to the ultimate festive experience at Bogart House, featuring tinsel, trees, presents, and a venue dedicated to everything Xmas. All the best Xmas tunes and classics will be spun by DJs across your ticketed session, ensuring a joyous atmosphere. Enjoy festive cocktails and nibbles, all themed and delicious to enhance your holiday spirit. Christmas entertainment hosted by their elves includes fun-themed games and more.

The Jingle Bar will be open December 1 - 29, 2024 at Bogart House, 230 Bogart St. Brooklyn NY.

