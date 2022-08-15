The Heavy Hitters Of Comedy Bring The Heat And Come Together In The WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR At Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre will host the WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, November 25 at 8PM, featuring Gary Owen, Karlous Miller, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Ryan Davis & Kelly Kellz. For tickets and additional information, please visit: https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/we-outside-comedy-tour/.

The "WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR" is a nod to the cultural expression that we're in the hottest place to be and doing the hottest things. It's about enjoying life, getting lit, letting your hair down and truly experiencing entertainment with no limits and no pressure - just pure funny.

Think of the best party you've ever been to mixed with the best people ever and top that with the hottest headlining comedians on deck and you have the "WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR." The "WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR" is the only place to be.

The biggest names in comedy today will go joke for joke, punch line by punch line and riff by riff giving you non-stop laughter and fall on the floor funny on the "WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR."

The improvisations, real-life scenarios and the multiple, non-stop laughs per minute alone will have you wanting more. You never know who will be roasted on any given night, including the audience. The "WE OUTSIDE COMEDY TOUR" fuses some of the most formidable forces of comedy with the freshest funniest faces on the comedy circuit today. You will not get a line-up of laughs anywhere like this.