The Fifth Annual CHANUKAHSTRAVAGANZA Comes to Littlefield December 1

The Fifth Annual Chanukahstravaganza, this year at littlefield on Wednesday, December 1 at 8 p.m and hosted by Lana Schwartz (The New Yorker, The Hairpin) and Ilana Michelle Rubin (MTV, Reductress). All proceeds from the show go to the Holocaust Survivor Initiative and the show has sold out each of its past iterations. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Featuring: Orli Matlow (Adult Swim, McSweeney's), Maya Deshmukh (Azn Pop, The Other Two), Anna Roisman (The Unemployed Show, Funny Or Die), Anna Suzuki (New Amsterdam, Will & Grace), Charlie Bardey (Vulture, Caroline's), Matt Koff (The Daily Show, The Onion News Network) and more!

Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Rubin are two Jewish (you might have guessed), native New Yorkers who always get pretty lonely around the holiday season. For the fourth year, they've invited some of the funniest Jewish comedians in New York City (where else?) to help them celebrate the Miracle of Lights: Chanukah. Hannukah. Hanukah. However you choose to spell it. There will be songs, there will be laughter, there will be surprises, and you know there will be snacks. This is not a Christmas show. This isn't even a holiday show. This is a Chanukah show. People of all faiths are, of course, welcome.

Holocaust survivors bore witness to the worst of humanity, and their resiliency showed us the best. Along with the memories of those who perished, Holocaust survivors carry physical and emotional scars of unspeakable trauma. And as they age and lose independence, this trauma resurfaces and can leave them feeling vulnerable and alone. Person-centered, trauma-informed care can help. This specialized approach empowers Holocaust survivors and other victims of trauma to access life-enhancing services to help them age with dignity in their communities.

For more information on this excellent organization visit https://www.holocaustsurvivorcare.org.

Purchase tickets at https://littlefieldnyc.com/event/?wfea_eb_id=202912285107.