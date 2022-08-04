Beloved nightlife stars The Dragon Sisters bring their debut EP to life at JACK with The Quick Flight Tour, August 25 - 26, 2022.

The Dragon Sisters bring their unique blend of dance, music, theater, hip-hop and pure thrill to JACK for two nights only.

The Quick Flight Tour is an evening of dynamic performance, live theater, and original music created, performed and directed by The Dragon Sisters. This production explores themes of community, non-binary gender expression, and navigating the fine art world as queer black artists. It illustrates the many sides of The Dragon Sisters: classical dancers and rap artists, soulmates and collaborators, bearers of historical trauma and activists.

The show is a three-dimensional realization of their debut studio EP, The Fine Print, featuring band mates John Feliciano, David Frazier, and Kala. It is a love letter to their community and their sisterhood.

The Dragon Sisters (Issa & Odessa) are an award-winning multidisciplinary performance duo based in Brooklyn. Their collaboration began while studying at the Conservatory of Dance at Purchase College. Their careers in professional dance includes contracts with The Martha Graham Dance Company, Gallim Dance, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Punchdrunk Sleep No More and the Metropolitan Opera. They have presented work with Mana Contemporary, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, and Gibney Dance. The Dragon Sisters are major forces in the NYC art and nightlife scene, and have been in residency at Industry, JACK, Gibney, Tribeca PAC, and Mana Contemporary. They won 2021 Glam Awards for Best Duo and Breakthrough Performers. Their debut EP, The Fine Print, was released in 2021; they have presented live music in collaboration with SummerStage Festival, Lady Fag's Lady Land Festival, Bartschland, and SONY Hall. Their work as artists and culture leaders has been covered in media outlets including Billboard, Vogue, and TelfarTV.

JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, The New York Community Trust, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Lozen Foundation, Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, The Shubert Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, The Hyde & Watson Foundation, Theater Development Fund, The Lida Foundation, Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Harkness Foundation for Dance, The Bains Family Foundation, The Squire Foundation, and Ridgewood Savings Bank, in addition to many generous individuals.

20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave

Thursday August 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday August 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 General admission HERE.