The Cityfox Odyssey NYE & NYD 2020: 27-Hour Marathon Adds Damian Lazarus, Mira, & Marsh

An already must-attend New Year's Eve celebration for underground dance music aficionados, event curators The Cityfox Experience have added new names for its already historic lineup to welcome in 2020. Newly added for its third edition of The Cityfox Odyssey from 9PM Tuesday, December 31 through 11:59PM January 1, 2020, Damian Lazarus, Mira, and Marsh join previously announced acts Âme b2b Dixon (DJ), Hot Since 82, Ida Engberg, Jamie Jones, Sasha & John Digweed, and Stephan Bodzin (live) along with many more for the biggest Cityfox lineup to date. With four stages of music, including the Ambient Lounge to chill out, and savory food vendors at Brooklyn's boldest and massive venue, Avant Gardner, the extravagant dance music marathon will feature specially-built production for the 27-hour musical journey with thrilling pyrotechnics, lasers, and visual projections, a superb custom KV2 audio sound system and more surprises to be revealed.

Assembling a lineup with some of the most in-demand artists in the dance music scene, The Cityfox Odyssey will feature a comprehensive lineup of house, tech-house and techno acts. Attendees can look forward to headlining acts; Innervisions co-founders Âme and Dixon (DJ) playing back-to-back, Crosstown Rebels label head Damian Lazarus, UK house favorite Hot Since 82, Drumcode techno maven Ida Engberg, global dance music tastemaker Jamie Jones, legendary progressive duo Sasha & John Digweed, and techno innovator Stephan Bodzin (live). Additional heavyweight names include German super-house duo Andhim, rising all-stars Artbat, Italian melodic techno duo Fideles, live trio HVOB, Afterlife favorites Mathame, the "Queen of Berlin" Mira, and All Day I Dream's YokoO back-to-back with Matthew Dekay. Rounding out the colossal lineup, Bolivian-born techno act IVA, Anjunadeep's Marsh, Canada's Niki Sadeki, and local NYC favorites Ray Zuniga & Nikita will also perform.

Allowing re-entry, ticket holders are free to celebrate New Year's Eve, New Year's Day or both for a stellar experience in the city that never sleeps. With more surprises to be revealed, The Cityfox Experience's most impressive musical lineup to date will treat lovers of underground dance music to a momentous celebration to welcome in the new decade.

Advance tickets are available now while supplies last at www.avant-gardner.com/nye.





