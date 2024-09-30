The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra Will Perform PETRA AND WOLFIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra will present Petra and Wolfie: A Modern Brooklyn Adaptation of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1pm & 3:30pm at The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11238. Tickets, which include Museum admission, are $20 for adults; $15 for ages 18 and under and are available at https://bkcm.org/event/petra-and-wolfie-2024/.

The wild and wacky family musical "Petra and Wolfie" returns to the Brooklyn Museum on Sunday October 20 for two shows, at 1pm and 3:30pm. Join the Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra and Maestra Dorothy Savitch for their unforgettable retelling of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf. Discover what happens when Petra, Wolfie, and the Dog Catcher find themselves at the Brooklyn Museum in this musical escapade featuring live comic actors, video, orchestral works by Prokofiev and Modest Mussorgsky, and some of your favorite pop tunes! Recommended for ages 4 and up. Rated H for hilarious.

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is a 127-year-old non-profit community music school. Our Park Slope home offers private music lessons, group classes, ensembles and music therapy as well as 17 beautiful, affordable rehearsal studios open to all musicians. Throughout New York City, BKCM provides music education, music therapy services and opportunities for musical engagement at more than 80 sites across all five boroughs. BKCM's programs reach more than 10,000 New Yorkers from all walks of life. https://bkcm.org.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) is a division of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, which is celebrating its 127th anniversary serving the New York musical community. Now in our 23rd year, the members of the BCCO feel more keenly than ever the profound joys of playing and sharing some of the world's most beautiful music. Who are the members of the BCCO? One of us may be your child's middle school art teacher, another may be your law professor, and another may be a New York Times food critic. At your local cafe, one of us may be on stage playing bluegrass, while another one of us serves you your coffee. We're your neighbors and friends. We're the BCCO. https://bkcm.org/class-ensemble/bcco/.

