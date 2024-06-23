The Brick to Present DISASTER THEATER By CAROL Beginning Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brick will present Disaster Theater By CAROL from July 18 – August 3, 2024 at The Brick Theater – 579 Metropolitan.

A bio-engineered fly in the ointment, acid rain on our parade, ice cream melting on the hot hot sidewalk. Disaster Theater repurposes pop culture disaster tropes to confront an endless cycle of catastrophe. Deconstructed public service announcements, plague diaries, doomsday films, and more coalesce into an intricate performance collage.

The production is directed by Skye Fort and Mike Steele, with Script and Sound by Mike Steele, and Video and Additional Text by Skye Fort

Performers are Jim Ford, Tony Jenkins, Susan Myburgh, Nora Lise Ulrey, and Mike Steele.

The production also features Scenic Design by Charlie Manion and Costume Design by Sara Vandenheuvel.

The production team includes Assistant Scenic Designer Charlie Liz Ensz, Scenic Fabrication Assistant Steph Vargas, Lighting Design by Shelly Rodriguez, Integrated Media Advisor Zoey Crow, Stage Manager Oziel Jimenez Santos.

Jo Wiegandt is Production Manager and Ashley Malafronte serves as Producer.

Graphic Design is by Skye Fort.

a CAROL production @carol_performance_grp

DISASTER THEATER is powered by the Producer Hub

Running Time: 80 Minutes

ABOUT THE BRICK

The Brick Theater is a not-for-profit dedicated to developing and presenting the work of pioneering emerging artists and career experimenters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. We are the artistic home for work that pushes boundaries and spans the ever-evolving spectrum of performing arts, theatre, dance, video, virtual reality, and visual arts. By nurturing emerging artists, sustaining ongoing relationships with frequent collaborators, and removing financial barriers for artists to create work, we create a diverse, accessible, and inclusive artistic community for the city's most daring artists. We welcome adventurous audiences with low-cost and sliding-scale ticket prices to make performances accessible to all. Founded in 2002, The Brick has established itself as an essential experimental venue for the production of compelling, new, high-quality work. As a vital part of the New York artistic community, we present 250-300 live performances per year at our two spaces, The Brick and Brick Aux, and welcome over 10,000 audience members each year.

