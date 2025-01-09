The Brick, The Omnivores, & RHONDA Present I'M REPEATING MYSELF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brick, The Omnivores, & RHONDA will present I'M REPEATING MYSELF, a new play by Chad Kaydo, directed by Carsen Joenk. Running February 27-March 15, 2025 at The Brick, 579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets start at $25.

A strange summer provokes questions about family, mortality, porn algorithms, and whether or not you're still single because you're “too picky.” I'M REPEATING MYSELF wonders how we get over a lifetime of tiny wounds to take care of the people we love...and maybe ourselves too.

Playwright Chad Kaydo joins a cast of actors playing his friends and family—as well as multiple versions of Chad himself—across boundaries of age, race, and gender, mixing queer irreverence with earnest, emotional immediacy.

Says Kaydo, "This play grew out of scenes I wrote while spending time with my family in the summer of 2020—not for a play, just trying to capture the texture of the conversation. When I went back to those scenes in 2023, they were funnier than I remembered, but they also had more weight, partially because of things that happened that weird summer, partially because of things that have happened to my family since then. In all of my work, I like to find the big moral and existential questions in quotidian, everyday circumstances—putting moments on stage that feel banal but recognizable, that slowly accumulate into something richer and deeper."

I'M REPEATING MYSELF is the second production from The Omnivores, a theater collective started by five playwrights from the Playwriting MFA program at Hunter College, following SEX AND THE ABBEY by Diana Ly at The Brick Theater in 2024.

Comments