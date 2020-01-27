Teknopolis 2020, BAM's Interactive Digital Arts Showcase Returns For The Fourth Year

BAM's popular, interactive arts showcase Teknopolis returns for its fourth year with an ambitious new program designed to inspire creativity, connect with the future, and embolden a renewed sense of play for all ages. Teknopolis offers the latest in technology-fueled art and participatory environments. It features work by leading artists and technologists who are pushing the artistic boundaries of VR, AR, mixed reality (MR), 360° films, and sensor-based technology and displays, and whose work sits at the crossroads of art, film, music, and technology. This year, the three-week-long showcase includes 20 highly interactive installations and six 360° films with artists from 12 different countries, presenting their work over five levels of the BAM Fisher building, from February 22 to March 8. Many of the exhibitions allow participants to interact with the installations directly.

Named for the Greek words Tekne (craft or art) and Polis (ideal city)-Teknopolis is curated by BAM's Director of Education & Family Programming, Steven McIntosh. "For the last four years, the vision for Teknopolis has evolved and grown with the expanding array of exciting new work fueled by the limitless imaginations of artists and new technologies," said McIntosh. "This year's artists push the boundaries of a host of new technologies in powerful and surprising ways that change the perception, not just of what the future could look like but what the future could sound and feel like. With more innovative installations for people of all ages to touch, play, create, and engage with, Teknopolis 2020 is the can't miss event this year."

Tickets for Teknopolis are on sale now.

2 hour 30 min timed-entry sessions

Teknopolis tickets are $18 for children (ages 6-8), No VR

Teknopolis tickets are $25 for youth (ages 9-17) and $45 for adults (ages 18+)

Each person must have a ticket to be admitted, regardless of age. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 718.636.4100 or visit BAM.org/kids.

For press information on Teknopolis please contact Cynthia Tate at 718.724.8022 or ctate@BAM.org

Teknopolis 2020 Installations include:

Colors By COMPAGNIA TPO/ Rossano Monti (Computer Engineer) (Italy)

SMing By Superbe & Dogstudio (Belgium, USA)

Light Pong By David Åhström, Håkan Lidbo, and Max Björverud (Sweden)

Virtual Growth By Lieven van Velthoven (The Netherlands)

ObOrO By Ryo Kishi (Japan)

Algae: Lux, Aux, Nox By Marpi Studio (Marpi, Bent Stamnes, Will Atwood) and Looking Glass Factory (USA/New York)

Style Transfer Mirrors By Gene Kogan (USA/New York)

FIGURATION By MASARY Studios (USA/ Massachusetts)

Ghost Sine By Christopher Short (USA/New Mexico)

Singing Tunnels By Max Björverud and Håkan Lidbo (Sweden)

Color Wheel By Ligaiya Romero and Nick Capezzera Tribeca Film Institute, Interactive Programs (USA, Korea) Ages 9+

Nature Abstraction 2.0 By Matteo Zamagni in collaboration with Marco Martignone (Creative Developer) and Daniel Ben Hur (Sound Artist) (UK) Ages 9+

Reincarnation - Virtual Reality Recreation of Yves Tanguy's World By Jing Yan (USA/California) Ages 9+

Half + Half By Normal (USA/New York) Ages 9+

BOGO By Oculus (USA/Washington)

Star Jam Street - Musical Cleaning Instrument Reverie By TETSUJIN - AUDIO VISUAL / Tetsuto Takahashi and Maiko Moshimura (Japan)

Beat Blox By Per Holmquist (Artist), Jacob Stenman (Advisor), and Mårten Hedlund (Full stack Developer) (Sweden)

Aerodrums By Richard Lee and Yann Morvan (UK, Ireland)

Doodle Lens By Aidan Wolf (USA/California)

YoPuppet By Hart Woolery (USA/California)

The Free Fall Dancer Directed by Chloé Rochereuil (France) TARGO films

The Overview Effect Directed by Chloé Rochereuil (France) TARGO films

Armonia Directed by Bracey Smith (USA/New York) Tribeca Film Institute, Interactive Programs

Remembering Our Ancestors: Ch'aak' S'aagi (EAGLE BONE) Director by Tracy Rector (USA/New York) Tribeca Film Institute, Interactive Programs

Spirit Robot Directed by Jonathan Dotse (USA, Ghana) Tribeca Film Institute, Interactive Programs

Out of the Blue Directed by Sophie Ansel (France, Australia) Narrator: Sylvia Earle, Judith Castro Lucero





