TRIBE Brings Princess Grace Award Winning New Work To JACK

The performance is on Saturday October 1st at 7:30pm.

Sep. 02, 2022  
TRIBE: Solace of RED - Vol. II is the culmination of a performance residency initiated by TRIBE's Artistic Director Shamel Pitts that explores the intimate multidisciplinary work of five artists from TRIBE's arts collective using the languages of dance, poetry, spoken word, visual art, music, and movement intertwined into one live experience. Shamel Pitts was recently awarded a 2022 Princess Grace Award for the development of Solace of RED - Vol. II.

On October 1st, audiences will have the opportunity to experience a work-in-progress performance from TRIBE's week-long deep dive into the places where they are most alone, vulnerable, and separate; alienated by their individuality, race, sexuality, and ideologies. The second round of TRIBE artists participating in the development of Solace of RED - Vol. II include: Shamel Pitts (Choreographer), Tushrik Fredericks (Choreographer & Performer), Ashley Pierre-Louis (Choreographer & Performer), Marcella Lewis (Choreographer), and Lucca Del Carlo (Transmedia Artist).





