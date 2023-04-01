THE UNDERSTUDIES Musical Improv Show to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Weekend

Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11206) will next host The Understudies on 4/2/23 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets: $15, available here.

The Show

Due to ridiculous circumstances, the entire cast who rehearsed the musical you came to see can't make it. But don't worry, The Understudies are here to fill in! These improv comedians seen at UCB, The PIT, and The Magnet Theater will turn an audience suggestion into a full-fledged musical with original songs, characters, and dance numbers all made up on the spot!