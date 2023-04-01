Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE UNDERSTUDIES Musical Improv Show to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Weekend

The show will be on April 2nd.

Apr. 01, 2023  

THE UNDERSTUDIES Musical Improv Show to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Weekend Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11206) will next host The Understudies on 4/2/23 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets: $15, available here.

The Show

Due to ridiculous circumstances, the entire cast who rehearsed the musical you came to see can't make it. But don't worry, The Understudies are here to fill in! These improv comedians seen at UCB, The PIT, and The Magnet Theater will turn an audience suggestion into a full-fledged musical with original songs, characters, and dance numbers all made up on the spot!




The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan Photo
The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan
The Parsnip Ship will present a free in-person podcast recording of Cockfight by Peter Gil-Sheridan. The event will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.
Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater Photo
Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater
Get a first look at photos of Keynote at Necro-Con at The Brick Theater.
Brooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in April Photo
Brooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in April
Sick Sad World is an evening-length collaboration between poet and performance maker Iris McCloughan and choreographer Jessie Young co-presented by BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange and PAGEANT.
Casting Director Chad Eric Murnane Launches Murnane Casting Photo
Casting Director Chad Eric Murnane Launches Murnane Casting
Casting director and creative professional, Chad Eric Murnane has launched Murnane Casting – a boutique office casting theatre, film, and television projects nationwide.

More Hot Stories For You


The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-SheridanThe Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of COCKFIGHT By Peter Gil-Sheridan
March 31, 2023

The Parsnip Ship will present a free in-person podcast recording of Cockfight by Peter Gil-Sheridan. The event will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.
Photos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick TheaterPhotos: KEYNOTE AT NECRO-CON Opens At The Brick Theater
March 31, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Keynote at Necro-Con at The Brick Theater.
Brooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in AprilBrooklyn Arts Exchange & PAGEANT Present SICK SAD WORLD in April
March 31, 2023

Sick Sad World is an evening-length collaboration between poet and performance maker Iris McCloughan and choreographer Jessie Young co-presented by BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange and PAGEANT.
Music, Art, Dominoes & More! Downtown Brooklyn Unveils Spring Events LineupMusic, Art, Dominoes & More! Downtown Brooklyn Unveils Spring Events Lineup
March 28, 2023

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership has announced the spring lineup of its annual events series, “Downtown Brooklyn Presents,” which celebrates the people and the places of one of the nation's fastest growing downtowns. The spring launch is only the start of a jam-packed season that will bring Downtown Brooklyn residents and New Yorkers together as a community.
Brooklyn Ballet Bridges Ballet and Street Dance in 20th Anniversary SeasonBrooklyn Ballet Bridges Ballet and Street Dance in 20th Anniversary Season
March 28, 2023

Brooklyn Ballet, now celebrating 20 years of interdisciplinary dance that confronts convention through collaboration and inclusion, presents Rejoice! The Village Dances, an evening of dance and music that bridges ballet and street dance with works of the past and the now, April 20-23, at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.
share