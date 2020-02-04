THE ROAST OF THE KENNEDYS Announced at Cantina Royal

THE ROAST OF THE KENNEDYS, a new comedy show created by Alise Morales (Our Cartoon President) and Matt Strickland (Comedy Central) is coming to Cantina Royal via the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on 2/13 at 7:30pm.

Join Jack (the leader), Jackie (the hot one), Bobby (the cute one), Teddy (the drunk one), and Rosemary (the one who was lobotomized by her family in the year 1941) for the annual Kennedy family roast, hosted by everyone's favorite funnyman Henry Kissinger. Family secrets will be aired. Lines will be crossed. And America's most glamorous first family will be taken down a peg. And who knows? Maybe Marilyn Monroe will show up.

Featuring performances by: Milly Tamarez (NPR) as JFK, Colby Smith (MTV) as RFK, Alise Morales (Our Cartoon President) as Jackie, Danny Groh (Comedy Central) as Ted, MK Doherty (MTV) as Henry Kissinger and Matt Strickland (Comedy Central) as Rosemary (who, we cannot stress enough, was lobotomized by her family in the year 1941). Plus Fat Carrie Bradshaw (Betches) and Bailey Belzora (Netflix) as Big Edie and Little Edie!

For more information visit https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/roast-of-kennedys





