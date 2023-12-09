THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to Play Talon Bar Next Week

A musical/storytelling dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons and a legendary debauch rock 'n roll story told through the lens of a half-cremated body.

By: Dec. 09, 2023

The Roast of Gram Parsons will play Talon Bar (220 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn) on Fri, December 15th at 7pm. Admission is free.

A musical/storytelling dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons - and one of the most legendary debauch rock 'n roll stories of all-time - told through the lens of a half-cremated body:

In 1973, musician Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman- whoever dies first, the other would cremate their body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole his body. It all didn't turn out as planned.....

Gram Parsons: Edith Pop

Phil Kaufman: Jon Dell

Music: Max Newland (Skinny Dennis),

Written By: Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life)

Presented by TALE

RESERVE A SEAT at the link below.




