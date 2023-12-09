THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to Play Talon Bar Next Week

The Roast of Gram Parsons will play Talon Bar (220 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn) on Fri, December 15th at 7pm. Admission is free.

A musical/storytelling dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons - and one of the most legendary debauch rock 'n roll stories of all-time - told through the lens of a half-cremated body:

In 1973, musician Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman- whoever dies first, the other would cremate their body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole his body. It all didn't turn out as planned.....

Gram Parsons: Edith Pop

Phil Kaufman: Jon Dell

Music: Max Newland (Skinny Dennis),

Written By: Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life)

Presented by TALE

RESERVE A SEAT at the link below.