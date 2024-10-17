THE REVOLUTIONISTS by Lauren Gunderson to be Presented by Rooftop Theatre Collaborative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rooftop Theatre Collaborative will make their New York City debut with The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, by special arrangement from Dramatist Play Service. After a period of hibernation, Rooftop Theatre Collaborative, originally a New Jersey-based company, is bringing revolution to Brooklyn with an interpretation of The Revolutionists that is of our time and for our time, with an edge and a hint of darkness. November 15 - 17 ONLY! Produced at Target Margin Theater.

Heads will roll in this provocative interpretation of Gunderson's revolutionary tale that blends our time with the French Revolution, encouraging us all to speak up and act out. At the peak of the French Revolution, writer Olympe de Gouges brings together three other female revolutionaries, Haitian spy Marianne Angelle, French assassin Charlotte Corday, and Queen Marie Antoinette, to explore a woman's place in revolution and if the pen is truly mightier than the sword. With a threat of the guillotine looming above their heads, the stakes are high to determine what power women wield during times of strife and revolution, a parallel to 2024 that does not go unacknowledged. Witness our writer, spy, assassin, and queen, as they go on a comedic romp about sisterhood and death that is as timeless as revolution itself.

The cast features Nancy Umba as Marianne Angelle, Blake Shutterly as Charlotte Corday, Jaci D'Ulisse as Olympe de Gouges, and Emily Gustafson as Marie Antoinette. The production is co-directed by Christina Shea-Wright and RTC founder Jaci D'Ulisse. Stage management by Abby Fry.

Performances are November 15 at 8pm, Nov 16 at 8pm, Nov 17 at 3pm. Get Tickets

