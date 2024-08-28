THE PRINCE & THE MAGIC FLUTE To Be Presented At Puppetworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Puppetworks has announced the fall presentation in its Brooklyn Theatre: a comic adventure recommended for ages 4 and up, “The Prince & the Magic Flute,” based on the world's most produced opera, by Mozart.

Adapted for the Marionette stage by Artistic Director Nicolas Coppola, Puppetworks' production features simple songs taken from the Mozart score.

The tale of a brave prince and a funny bird catcher, who attempt to rescue a princess from the Palace of the Sun, with the help of Magic Bells and a Magic Flute, includes such highlights as the Creatures of the Night, the Prince's test of Water, Fire and Silence, and the removal of the evil Queen of the Night.

“The Prince & the Magic Flute”

Saturdays & Sundays, August 31 through November 17, 2024

with additional performances Italian-American Day, Monday, October 14

All performances at 12:30 & 2:30 p.m.

at: Puppetworks – Park Slope

338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)

Brooklyn, New York

Admission: Children, $10.00; Adults, $11.00

For Reservations (suggested): (718) 965-3391 or puppetworksinfo@gmail.com

Comments