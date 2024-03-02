THE PEOPLE'S POP PAJAMA PARTY Concert and Comedy Show Comes To Brooklyn

The event will be held on March 9th.
Rubulad, the iconic arts venue renowned for its immersive experiences, will present The Peoples Pop Pajama Party!, on March 9th.
Theophobia, known for their genre-defying sound and mesmerizing stage presence, is set to headline. Other bands performing include Cope, fresh from the West Coast, and New York-based bands Willis Willis and Skye Matlock. Sasha Von Didkovsky and Tate Hoffmaster will perform a stand-up comedy.
Rubulad, known for its eclectic events and avant-garde ambiance, provides the perfect backdrop for this one-of-a-kind Pajama Party Music Show. Attendees are encouraged to don their most outrageous, comfortable, or stylish pajamas, adding an extra layer of fun and flair to the evening.
Date: 3/9/2024
Time: Doors open at 8 PM - Show at 8:30
Venue: Rubulad - The address is secret and will come with the ticket or by directly messaging the venue at @rub_ulad on instagram.
