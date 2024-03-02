THE PEOPLE'S POP PAJAMA PARTY Concert and Comedy Show Comes To Brooklyn

Rubulad, the iconic arts venue renowned for its immersive experiences, will present The Peoples Pop Pajama Party!, on March 9th.

Theophobia, known for their genre-defying sound and mesmerizing stage presence, is set to headline. Other bands performing include Cope, fresh from the West Coast, and New York-based bands Willis Willis and Skye Matlock. Sasha Von Didkovsky and Tate Hoffmaster will perform a stand-up comedy.

Rubulad, known for its eclectic events and avant-garde ambiance, provides the perfect backdrop for this one-of-a-kind Pajama Party Music Show. Attendees are encouraged to don their most outrageous, comfortable, or stylish pajamas, adding an extra layer of fun and flair to the evening.

Event Details:

Date: 3/9/2024

Time: Doors open at 8 PM - Show at 8:30

Venue: Rubulad - The address is secret and will come with the ticket or by directly messaging the venue at @rub_ulad on instagram.

About Rubulad

Rubulad is a renowned arts venue known for hosting immersive and eclectic events that blend music, art, and performance. With its avant-garde approach and commitment to providing unique experiences, Rubulad has become a cultural hub for those seeking unconventional and unforgettable entertainment. Learn more at Rubulad.net