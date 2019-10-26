THE LOVE SHOW Announces The Cast For The November 11th Edition Of BROOKLYN BEERLESQUE At Brooklyn Brewery

The Love show announces special guests for the November 11th edition of "Brooklyn Beerlesque"!

The burlesque will be provided by ecdysiast legends Pearls Daily, Cassandra Rosebeetle, and the dark delight of burlesque, Apathy Angel! Our resident Roller Kitten, CJ Johnson, will keep the crowd pumped and our MC, David F. Slone, Esq., on track! Plus, fresh off of his New York Fringe run of "GangsterLogues", East Village icon Zero Boy will join us as Johnny Z of Moidah, Inc.!

The world's only curated beer and burlesque pairing, The Love Show's "Brooklyn Beerlesque", takes over Brooklyn Brewery on the second Monday of every month!

A night of rowdy fun, "Brooklyn Beerlesque" serves up a flight of Brooklyn Brewery's world renowned craft brews, each paired with an intoxicating performance. Both the beer and the dance will run the gamut of styles from delicate and nuanced to brash and robust. Expect surprises, mischief, thrills, charm, delicious beer, interesting beer facts, and a thoroughly entertaining evening that satisfies all the senses!

Starring a cast of internationally renowned burlesque, dance, and variety performers! Guiding the audience through the experience will be master of ceremonies and Cicerone certified beer server, David F. Slone, Esq., assisted by our resident Roller Kitten, CJ Johnson. Along with the tasting flight, additional pours will be available for purchase.

Special guests on November 11th: Pearls Daily, Cassandra Rosebeetle, Apathy Angel, and Zero Boy!

Doors: 8:00PM

Show: 8:30PM

Price (includes tasting flight):

$30 advanced sale available at: brooklynbeerlesque.eventbrite.com

$35 at the door

For discounted tickets for groups of ten or more, contact: love@theloveshownyc.com





