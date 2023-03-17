THE JENNIFER COOLIDGE THEMED COMEDY & DRAG VARIETY SHOW Announced At Littlefield!

Come dressed as your favorite Jennifer Coolidge character and see this Jennifer Coolidge themed Comedy & Drag Variety Show on Sunday, April 23 at 8pm! It will be a night of comedy, music, drag, madlibs, and taking the dog dumbass, hosted by Sarah Rachel Lazarus.

This show features an array of NYC's finest performers from Comedy Central, Hulu, Tik Tok, etc.

They include: Jo Firestone, Sarah Coffey. X-Emma, Vicky Deville and Electra Fyre.

Best dressed will win an incredibly non-special TJ Maxx prize.

Sarah Rachel Lazarus is a comedy artist, actor, and writer. She has performed in almost every basement in NYC (Union Hall, Club Cumming, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, QED, Broadway Comedy Club, UCB, Birdland, etc.) and has contributed content to Funny or Die, Whohaha, and the Broadway Beat. She has interviewed a number of celebrity guests for her podcast 'Wish U Were Weird' including Bob The Drag Queen, Carole Baskin, and Brittany Broski. You can check out all of her content at her website or follow her on social media @sarahrlazarus

Sarah has hosted a number of these pop culture themed variety shows around the country to sold out crowds. She is excited to bring her love of Jennifer Coolidge to Littlefield.

https://www.sarahrlazarus.com/

April 23, 2023,

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Min. Age: 21+

Buy tickets here:

-Lineup is subject to change-