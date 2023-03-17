Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE JENNIFER COOLIDGE THEMED COMEDY & DRAG VARIETY SHOW Announced At Littlefield!

It will be a night of comedy, music, drag, madlibs, and taking the dog dumbass, hosted by Sarah Rachel Lazarus.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Come dressed as your favorite Jennifer Coolidge character and see this Jennifer Coolidge themed Comedy & Drag Variety Show on Sunday, April 23 at 8pm! It will be a night of comedy, music, drag, madlibs, and taking the dog dumbass, hosted by Sarah Rachel Lazarus.

This show features an array of NYC's finest performers from Comedy Central, Hulu, Tik Tok, etc.

They include: Jo Firestone, Sarah Coffey. X-Emma, Vicky Deville and Electra Fyre.

Best dressed will win an incredibly non-special TJ Maxx prize.

Sarah Rachel Lazarus is a comedy artist, actor, and writer. She has performed in almost every basement in NYC (Union Hall, Club Cumming, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, QED, Broadway Comedy Club, UCB, Birdland, etc.) and has contributed content to Funny or Die, Whohaha, and the Broadway Beat. She has interviewed a number of celebrity guests for her podcast 'Wish U Were Weird' including Bob The Drag Queen, Carole Baskin, and Brittany Broski. You can check out all of her content at her website or follow her on social media @sarahrlazarus

Sarah has hosted a number of these pop culture themed variety shows around the country to sold out crowds. She is excited to bring her love of Jennifer Coolidge to Littlefield.

https://www.sarahrlazarus.com/

April 23, 2023,

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Min. Age: 21+

Buy tickets here:

-Lineup is subject to change-




KOREN MUSIC & BEYOND Comes to Roulette Photo
KOREN MUSIC & BEYOND Comes to Roulette
This entrancing program of traditional Korean music (rooted in shamanic rituals and agrarian life) and contemporary music influenced by Korean culture is led by the engaging multi-instrumentalist gamin. She is a recognized Yisuja (master) on three traditional wind instruments (piri -double-reed oboe, saenghwang - mouth organ, and taepyungso – double-reed horn).
Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists Guide To Taxes Wi Photo
Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists' Guide To Taxes With Amy Smith
As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00pm ET with Amy Smith, tax preparer, artist, facilitator and educator, about navigating tax time as an artist or freelancer. If you have yet to file, or if the details are fresh in your memory, now is a good time to discuss the do's and don'ts of tax season.
Ice Theatre Of New York, Inc to Present The New Works And Young Artists Series At LeFrak C Photo
Ice Theatre Of New York, Inc to Present The New Works And Young Artists Series At LeFrak Center
Ice Theatre of New York is presenting the New Works and Young Artists Series for New York City K-12 public school students at LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park.
Harlem Bazaar Returns In May Photo
Harlem Bazaar Returns In May
Harlem Bazaar, the hottest open-air market in NYC, returns in May to spotlight Uptown's creators, designers, inventors, artists, and visionaries.

