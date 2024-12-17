THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Announced At Kings Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate the holidays with “Hip Hop Nutcracker," a holiday dance mash-up featuring hip-hop dancing and more—a family show not to be missed!

Experience a special performance of "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" on Monday, December 23rd at 7:00 PM at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. Located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow will host and MC this family-friendly holiday spectacular, which has been performed over 250 times in 70 cities, bringing a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's classic ballet. Onstage, you'll see Kurtis Blow alongside a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric atmosphere filled with excitement. Don't miss out on this unforgettable holiday celebration!

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber – an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier award-nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical, “& Juliet” currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is three-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards, and 19 Tony Awards. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a magical journey where tradition meets innovation, offering families and friends a holiday experience like no other,” says Blow, who paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. Blow is also responsible for “Christmas Rappin,” acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song. “This show is proof that the magic of the holidays can be found in the most unexpected places.” Blow says the all-star cast, dynamic choreography, and stunning performances honor hip hop's rich history while celebrating a cherished holiday story.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Created in 2013 by Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year.

For tour dates and more information about where to purchase tickets to “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” visit www.hiphopnutcracker.com.

Comments