THANK YOU FOR COMING OUT Celebrates 5 Seasons With A Star-Studded Live Show, October 15

Sunday, October 15th, the Thank You For Coming Out podcast, produced by Gay City News, celebrates five seasons with a can't-miss party, including a live recording, musical performances, special guests and more!

The featured guest* for the live event is Peabody and GLAAD Media Award-winning actor and journalist Eva Reign (she/her). Eva recently starred in Billy Porter's directorial debut, Anything's Possible, available on Amazon Prime.

In addition to the episode recording, there will be a appearances by Carmen 'Bue' LoBue from The L Word: Generation Q, Broadway dancer Jason E Bernard and live performances by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Lauren Patten (she/her) and, recently back from the first national Broadway tour of Tina, Geoffrey Kidwell (he/him).

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris (167 Graham Ave., Brooklyn NY 11206). Tickets are $15, and a portion of each one sold will go directly to New Alternatives, a resource center dedicated to the care and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV+ homeless youth in New York City. Additionally, there will be a raffle to help raise money for New Alternatives with prizes donated from Shake Shack, HOMAGE, signed Bleachers posters from TAC and much more!

The bi-weekly podcast, based on the live improv show, pairs creator and host, Dubbs Weinblatt, with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the community to discuss their coming out stories. Launching in 2019, the series includes conversations with Olympian Adam Rippon, author Glennon Doyle, David Burtka, Joey Soloway (Transparent), Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race). Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Sarah Steele (The Good Fight), ally episode with Sara Bareilles among many others.

Thank You For Coming Out: Live!

Oct. 15, 2023

Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris

(167 Graham Ave., Brooklyn NY 11206)

Doors: 8:15 p.m.

Tickets: $15