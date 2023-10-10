THANK YOU FOR COMING OUT Celebrates 5 Seasons With A Star-Studded Live Show, October 15

Featuring special guests, live performances, and a portion of ticket sales going to New Alternatives. Don't miss out!

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

ZOOMERS Comes To The Brooklyn Center For Theatre Research Photo 1 ZOOMERS Comes To The Brooklyn Center For Theatre Research
The Heights Players to Present CINDERELLA Beginning Next Week Photo 2 The Heights Players to Present CINDERELLA Beginning Next Week
New Musical AFTERMATH Will Receive Staged Reading With Piper Theatre Next Month Photo 3 New Musical AFTERMATH Will Receive Staged Reading With Piper Theatre Next Month
Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brookly Photo 4 Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brooklyn

THANK YOU FOR COMING OUT Celebrates 5 Seasons With A Star-Studded Live Show, October 15

THANK YOU FOR COMING OUT Celebrates 5 Seasons With A Star-Studded Live Show, October 15

Sunday, October 15th, the Thank You For Coming Out podcast, produced by Gay City News, celebrates five seasons with a can't-miss party, including a live recording, musical performances, special guests and more!

The featured guest* for the live event is Peabody and GLAAD Media Award-winning actor and journalist Eva Reign (she/her). Eva recently starred in Billy Porter's directorial debut, Anything's Possible, available on Amazon Prime.

In addition to the episode recording, there will be a appearances by Carmen 'Bue' LoBue from The L Word: Generation Q, Broadway dancer Jason E Bernard and live performances by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Lauren Patten (she/her) and, recently back from the first national Broadway tour of Tina, Geoffrey Kidwell (he/him).

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris (167 Graham Ave., Brooklyn NY 11206). Tickets are $15, and a portion of each one sold will go directly to New Alternatives, a resource center dedicated to the care and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV+ homeless youth in New York City. Additionally, there will be a raffle to help raise money for New Alternatives with prizes donated from Shake Shack, HOMAGE, signed Bleachers posters from TAC and much more!

The bi-weekly podcast, based on the live improv show, pairs creator and host, Dubbs Weinblatt, with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the community to discuss their coming out stories. Launching in 2019, the series includes conversations with Olympian Adam Rippon, author Glennon Doyle, David Burtka, Joey Soloway (Transparent), Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race). Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Sarah Steele (The Good Fight), ally episode with Sara Bareilles among many others.

Thank You For Coming Out: Live!

Oct. 15, 2023

Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris

(167 Graham Ave., Brooklyn NY 11206)

Doors: 8:15 p.m.

Tickets: $15




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
The Playwrights Realm Reveals Third Annual Round of Script Share, Offering Free Profession Photo
The Playwrights Realm Reveals Third Annual Round of Script Share, Offering Free Professional Guidance to Aspiring Playwrights

The Playwrights Realm announces the third annual Script Share, a free service that provides aspiring playwrights with an opportunity to receive professional guidance from industry professionals. This initiative aims to support writers without industry access or a formal theater education.

2
Kid Cudi Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week Photo
Kid Cudi Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week

American rapper and producer Kid Cudi will be performing live at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY for an intimate “Cudder’s Clubhouse” concert on Friday, October 13, 2023. Learn more about the concert here!

3
K-Pops STAYC, EVERGLOW, and WOODZ Come to the Kings Theatre This Year Photo
K-Pop's STAYC, EVERGLOW, and WOODZ Come to the Kings Theatre This Year

 Kings Theatre will present K-pop programming shows this year in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include STAYC, EVERGLOW, & WOODZ. Learn more about the shows here!

4
Mike Tyus, Paula Matthusen, Kate Ladenheim, and More Join MAXlive 2023 festival Photo
Mike Tyus, Paula Matthusen, Kate Ladenheim, and More Join MAXlive 2023 festival

Media Art Xploration (MAX) presents MAXlive 2023: Where Is My Body?, a festival of premiere and new performances grappling with some of the most pressing questions opened up by scientific and technological advancements, and how they’ve reshaped our relationship to our bodies and minds. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stand Up's Best
HUB17 (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You