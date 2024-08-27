Stacey Abrams Comes to BAM Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Stacey Abrams, the nationally celebrated politician, activist, and New York Times bestselling author, for a special family evening as she presents the latest addition to her beloved children's series, Stacey's Stories. In this event, Abrams introduces her new book, Stacey Speaks Up, which carries her signature message of empowerment and activism. Through a heartwarming tale about standing up for what's right, Abrams inspires young readers to realize their potential to make a difference in the world. Celebrate “Stacey Speaks Up” with Stacey Abrams is presented by BAM with Greenlight Bookstore.

Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Signed copies of the book can be added during checkout for $10 each or purchased on site for $15.99 plus tax. Limit 4 tickets per order. Books will be provided by Greenlight Bookstore. Visit BAM.org for tickets and more information.

Stacey Abrams is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of While Justice Sleeps, Our Time Is Now, Lead from the Outside, and the NAACP Image Award winners Stacey's Extraordinary Words and Stacey's Remarkable Books. She is also the CEO of Sage Works Productions, an entertainment production company. A tax attorney by training, she served eleven years in the Georgia House of Representatives, seven as minority leader. She has launched multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, and tackling social issues at the state, national, and international levels. Committed to the pursuit of equity, Stacey works to break barriers for young people, people of color, and the marginalized through her work in the public, nonprofit, and corporate sectors. She holds degrees from Spelman College, the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and Yale Law School.

