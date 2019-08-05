September 2019 Events Announced At National Sawdust

Season 5 Opens with 'A Night of Female Composers' featuring works by Clara Schumann, Ellen Reid, Emma O'Halloran, Mary Lou Williams, Missy Mazzoli, Meredith Monk, and Paola Prestini Lara Downes' 'Holes in the Sky' concert marks the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann with a tribute to influential female composers

Claire Chase presents five original pieces for solo flute with her Composing Women Project and more! See the full lineup below.

Tamino

Tamino with Hannah Epperson

September 11, 2019 7:30 pm

Of Belgian, Egyptian and Lebanese heritage the 21-year-old Tamino has written and shaped an album of startling, visceral, sit-up-and-listen power. "Amir" features a handful of tracks from his debut EP, "Habibi" including Indigo Night which features Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass guitar. Although the majority of the playing heard on "Amir" is Tamino himself, he is joined by a collective of Arabic musicians based in Brussels called "Nagham Zikrayat". The Firka (orchestra) is predominantly made up of professional musicians from the Middle East, most of which have refugee status having predominantly fled from Iraq and Syria.

Co-presented with (le) poisson rouge.

National Sawdust at The Reach

Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

September 11, 2019 7:00 pm

National Sawdust, the performing arts institution and artist incubator in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, presents new music from performers and composers involved in their many programs designed to support artists. Including for the hands, wild in your wildless hair, a new work by emerging composer inti figgis-vizueta, winner of the venue's mentorship program, the Hildegard Competition; Waves & Lines by Kinds of Kings collective member, Gemma Peacocke, Artist-in-Residence at the venue throughout the 2019-20 season; and the premiere of ...and everywhere the sea by composer and pianist Jeremy Gill, performed with National Sawdust Curator and Artistic Advisory Council Chair, clarinetist Chris Grymes.

AdHoc presents: Alan Braufman with Cooper Moore and James Brandon Lewis

Alan Braufman, Cooper Moore, and James Brandon Lewis

September 12, 2019 7:30 pm

Alan and his band will perform his free jazz album Valley of Search, originally released in 1975 by India Navigation. Valley of Search has enjoyed a cult status and captures a unique and very alive historical slice of New York's creative improvised jazz underground. This show commemorates the first ever reissue of the album last year.

Holes in the Sky

Lara Downes, Magos Herrera, Simmone Dinnerstein, and Bridget Kibbey

September 13th, 2019 7:00 pm

Presenting work from her Sony Masterworks album of the same title, and celebrating her newest release For Love Of You, Lara Downes marks the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann with a genre-fluid tribute to influential female composers past, present, and future, featuring music by Schumann, Florence Price, Meredith Monk, Nina Simone, Paola Prestini, Joni Mitchell, and more. Joined by harpist Bridget Kibbey, vocalist Magos Herrera, and pianist Simone Dinnerstein, Lara brings the work of brilliant, trailblazing women alive on stage.

The concert will include a discussion moderated by WQXR's Clemency Burton-Hill.

MeanRed presents: Aïsha Devi

Aïsha Devi

September 14, 2019 10:00 pm

Swiss-born, Tibetan/Nepalese producer Aïsha Devi explores issues related to spirituality and awareness with her otherworldly experimental electronic pop music. Devi originally became known for her industrial-influenced techno moniker Kate Wax during the mid-2000s. She made guest appearances on Felix da Housecat's 2004 album Devin Dazzle & the Neon Fever, and she released several albums and singles on labels like Mental Groove, Output, and Border Community between 2004 and 2012.

The Revolution, VOL. 42

Ryan Egan, Liberation Era, and Niya Levon

September 21, 2019 10:00 pm

The Revolution is a performance series highlighting Brooklyn- and Harlem-based artists and musicians that not only represent the core of independent pop culture but also stand in the breeding ground of evolution within their genre.

John Zorn's Stone Commissioning Series Presents: Wendy Eisenberg

Wendy Eisenberg

September 25, 2019 7:00 pm

This month's concert features improvising guitarist, banjo player, vocalist, and poet Wendy Eisenberg. For this program, they have written a suite of pieces for improvisers, to be performed by their collaborative quintet Gloyd. Gloyd consists of Eisenberg on guitar, Donald Warner Shaw on saxophones and bass, Andy Allen on saxophones, bassoon, and flute, Neil Cloaca Young on drums, and Ruth Garbus on vocals.

Season 5 Opening - A Night of Female Composers: From Clara Schumann to Meredith Monk

Presenting work by Clara Schumann, Ellen Reid, Emma O'Halloran, Mary Lou Williams, Missy Mazzoli, Meredith Monk, and Paola Prestini

Performed by Nico Muhly, Timo Andres, Samora Pinderhughes, Nelson Patton, Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang, Naomi Louisa O'Connell, and National Sawdust Ensemble

September 27, 2019 7:30 pm

Season 5 launches with a nod to National Sawdust's roots as a women-led institution. From Clara Schumann to Missy Mazzoli, National Sawdust will spotlight and celebrate the dynamism and diversity of these innovative pioneers. Featuring work by Clara Schumann, Mary Lou Williams, Meredith Monk, Missy Mazzoli, Paola Prestini, Ellen Reid, and inaugural Hildegard Competition winner Emma O'Halloran, the evening includes performances by two of the brightest stars in contemporary music, Nico Muhly and Timo Andres. Joining these two legends on stage will be soprano Naomi Louisa O'Connell, composer/pianist Samora Pinderhughes, Nelson Patton, guitarist Rafiq Bhatia and drummer Ian Chang of Son Lux, and the newly formed National Sawdust Ensemble, with musical direction by former Kronos Quartet cellist Jeffrey Zeigler.

Willian Cashion (Future Islands)

William Cashion

September 28, 2019 7:30 pm

William Cashion is best known as the bassist in synthpop giants Future Islands, one of the most formidable acts in indie rock. Now William Cashion is striking out on his own, making a collection of meditative ambient pieces that take after Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Robin Guthrie, and Suzanne Ciani. As part of our Season 5 opening weekend, he presents the NYC debut of this new body of work, which he calls "postcard music", music that doesn't have a beginning or an end, music to listen to with your eyes closed.

Claire Chase presents Composing Women Project

Claire Chase

September 29, 2019 7:00 pm

From an exploration of musical memories to a work that draws from the intricate patterns of stuttered speech, MacArthur Fellow and flute virtuoso Claire Chase presents five original pieces from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music's Composing Women program. Opening with Bree van Reyk's A (Real and Imagined) Map of Claire Chase, a solo bass flute composition that traces musical motifs from Chase's childhood sound memories, and continuing with an excavation of previously unreleased pop songs by Peggy Polias, this program employs flute, electronics, and vocals to present a kaleidoscopic range of styles displaying the boundless sonic possibilities of the flute.

This program is sponsored by the Sydney Conservatorium of Music's Composing Women program with the generous assistance of APRA AMCOS, Ken and Liz Neilson, and Jason Catlett.



For more information, please visit https://nationalsawdust.org/calendar/.





