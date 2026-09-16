Sarah Ruhl And Paula Vogel To Be Honored At Colt Coeur’s Benefit Bash

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Colt Coeur Board Trustee Roberta Kelly, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award-nominee Sarah Ruhl, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel have been named as as this year's Honorees at Colt Coeur's annual Benefit Bash on Sunday, October 18th at Williamsburg's Wythe Hotel. The Bash will be chaired by longtime CoCo Board members RoAnn Costin and Ato Essandoh.

Bryanna Cuthill will be joining their staff as their new Development and Marketing Manager. Bryanna was formerly the Associate Producer at Obie Award-winning company The Sol Project, working across artistic producing, new work festivals, and readings/workshops alongside playwrights, performers, and theatres including Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Chris Gabo, Cusi Cram, Anthony Ramos, Kara Young, 59E59, WP Theater, and The Public Theater. Bryanna also spearheads the New York-chapter of The Dot Productions, a new Toronto-based performing arts coalition. Colt Coeur is also welcoming Noreen Major, Liz Rutgersson, and Maya L. Smoot to the CoCo Board.

Roberta Kelly

(Benefit Bash Honoree) was born in New York City, raised in Westchester and then moved to Massachusetts for high school. She attended Tufts University where she received a degree in Psychology and Sociology. She was married to her husband, Tom Kelly, for over 50 years. She has two daughters, Christina and Kim, and three wonderful grandsons, Huck, Alessandro and Massimo. She has worked as a management consultant, a teacher of leadership at Simmons college and personal life and career planning. Roberta has been a lifelong lover of the arts, theater especially, and is always eager to help organizations in any way that she can. Roberta has been an integral member of the Colt Coeur Board since 2019. In addition to her love of the arts, she has great affection for Italy where she has spent most summers with her family.

(Benefit Bash Honoree) is an American playwright, author, and teacher. Her twelve plays include In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Pulitzer Prize finalist, 2010; Tony Award Nominee, 2010); The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize finalist, 2005; Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, 2004); and Eurydice (Named one of the most impactful plays of the last 25 years by the New York Times). Her plays have been produced on Broadway and across the country as well as internationally and translated into fourteen languages. Most recently, Signature Theater dedicated a season to her body of work. Her opera Eurydice (with composer Matthew Aucoin) debuted at the Metropolitan Opera and earned a Grammy nomination, and her musical Wonder with A Great Big World is currently running at American Repertory Theater. Her books include Smile, a memoir, 100 essays I don't have time to write, and Lessons from my Teachers. She is the recipient of a Whiting Writers' Award, a PEN Center Award for mid-career playwrights, a Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award, and a MacArthur 'genius award' Fellowship. She teaches at the Yale School of Drama and lives in Brooklyn with her family.

(Benefit Bash Honoree) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright whose plays include Mother Play (Tony Award nomination for Best Play), Indecent (Tony Award nomination for Best Play), How I Learned to Drive (Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Tony Award nomination, the Lortel Prize, OBIE Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle, and New York Drama Critics Awards for Best Play), The Long Christmas Ride Home, The Mineola Twins, The Baltimore Waltz (OBIE Award), Hot'n'Throbbing, Desdemona, And Baby Makes Seven, The Oldest Profession, and A Civil War Christmas. She is the founder and Executive Producer of Bard at the Gate, and co-founder of Bards on the Bay at the Nancy Nordhoff Center, a new writers' retreat for playwrights and theatrical composers set to open on Cape Cod in 2027. Lifetime achievement awards include the American Theatre Hall of Fame Award, the OBIE Award, and the NY Drama Critics Circle Award. Other awards include three Tony Award nominations, a Guggenheim, and a Pew Charitable Trust Award. She is honored to have awards dedicated to emerging playwrights in her name: The American College Theatre Festival's Paula Vogel Award in Playwriting, and the Paula Vogel Award given annually by the Vineyard Theatre. She was the inaugural UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Hearst Theater Lab Initiative Distinguished Playwright-in-Residence. She founded and ran the MFA playwriting program at Brown University and served as the O'Neill Chair of Playwriting at Yale School of Drama. Her plays are published in six volumes by TCG Press and her memoir will be published by Penguin Press. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and teaches playwriting workshops throughout the United States and abroad. www.paulavogelplaywright.com

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