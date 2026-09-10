SHOW UP, KIDS! Interactive Comedy To Return To The Rat In Dumbo
This interactive show for is for kids 3-10 years.
The family-friendly comedy "Show Up, Kids!' will celebrate its 8-year run with a return to The Rat in DUMBO from October 3 through November 28 on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. This interactive show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction is a no-show, hapless host Bebe gets the kids (and their grownups) to help create a comedy show on the spot by choosing plot, props, characters, costumes, and settings - resulting in a wildly unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.
The show will feature Bebe Tabickman & the kids, written by Peter Michael Marino & the kids, directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids, with music by Michael Andrew.
Photo Credit: Mikiodo
Photo Credit: Mikiodo
|
The Last Letter
The Brick Theater (10/15-11/08)
|
GUSTAVO CASENAVE TRIO
Jazz On Main (9/19-9/19)
|
Broadway Close Up: William Finn
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (10/26-10/26)
|
KRAMER/FAUCI
St. Ann's Warehouse (9/27-10/24)
|
Broadway Close Up: Bound for Broadway
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (11/16-11/16)
|
Kill Goofy
Apricot Sky Productions: Grove Street Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
|
The Wreck of the Unbelievable
The Brick Theater (9/17-9/26)
|
Ectoplasm
spit&vigor tiny baby black box theater (9/24-10/31)
|
Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)