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SHOW UP, KIDS! Interactive Comedy To Return To The Rat In Dumbo

This interactive show for is for kids 3-10 years.

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SHOW UP, KIDS! Interactive Comedy To Return To The Rat In Dumbo

The family-friendly comedy "Show Up, Kids!' will celebrate its 8-year run with a return to The Rat in DUMBO from October 3 through November 28 on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. This interactive show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction is a no-show, hapless host Bebe gets the kids (and their grownups) to help create a comedy show on the spot by choosing plot, props, characters, costumes, and settings - resulting in a wildly unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.

The show will feature Bebe Tabickman & the kids, written by Peter Michael Marino & the kids, directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids, with music by Michael Andrew.

Photo Credit: Mikiodo


Photo Credit: Mikiodo
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