 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SOIL:FIELD of AWARENESS to Bring Butoh Ritual to Newtown Creek in Brooklyn

Butoh-puppetry performers Oscar Suh Rodriguez, Ashley Ragus, Moira Zhang and Stephen Carrington join the cast at Penny Bridge.

By:
SOIL:FIELD of AWARENESS to Bring Butoh Ritual to Newtown Creek in Brooklyn

Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute will present SOIL:FIELD of AWARENESS, an immersive performance-ritual by Marina 'Heron' Tsaplina, joined by a cast of eight performers and a network of interdisciplinary collaborators, on Saturday, September 26 & Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 4PM at Penny Bridge in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. A $22 donation is suggested. ﻿

Taking place at the origin point of the historic Greenpoint oil spill along Newtown Creek, SOIL:FIELD of AWARENESS invites audiences into a deep sensory encounter with the ecological history and living environment of the place.

Through Butoh, puppetry, sound vibration, live drumming, and music, participants are invited to become the voice, movement, and witness to the soils and waters of Newtown Creek.

Presented as NYC Climate Week draws to a close, the work creates a space for audiences to slow down and attune to the ecological rhythms of soil, tree, water, stone, and bone - connecting the human nervous system to the larger environmental systems that sustain us.

SOIL:FIELD of AWARENESS is created by Marina 'Heron' Tsaplina, in collaboration with a cast of eight performers and a mycelial network of artists, practitioners, and community partners.

The project approaches performance as a form of ecological listening, using the body, vibration, movement, puppetry, and sound to cultivate awareness of the histories held within land and water and of the relationships between human and more-than-human life.

Creative Team

Butoh-Puppetry: Oscar Suh Rodriguez, Ashley Ragus, Moira Zhang, Stephen Carrington, Marina Heron Tsaplina
​Musician: Cal Fish, Chai Smith
Sound Vibration: Gisela Sanders Alcantara

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS

Zeju Zheng Trio in Brooklyn Zeju Zheng Trio
Jazz On Main (9/03-9/03)
Saigon in Brooklyn Saigon
St. Ann's Warehouse (12/03-12/20)
Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi in Brooklyn Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi
St. Ann's Warehouse (9/19-9/20)
The DuPonts in Brooklyn The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
A Night With Mr. Wonderful in Brooklyn A Night With Mr. Wonderful
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (11/13-11/13)
The Klezmatics & Friends: Celebrating 40 Years of Radical Joy in Brooklyn The Klezmatics & Friends: Celebrating 40 Years of Radical Joy
Symphony Space (9/24-9/24)
Arielle Dundas: Sexual Politics in Brooklyn Arielle Dundas: Sexual Politics
The Rat NYC (9/10-9/10)
Jen Howard in Brooklyn Jen Howard
Jazz On Main (10/09-10/09)
Tristan & Yseult in Brooklyn Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
Broadway Close Up: Bound for Broadway in Brooklyn Broadway Close Up: Bound for Broadway
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (11/16-11/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets