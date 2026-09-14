Irondale Ensemble Project to Launch New Initiative For A New Generation Of Theater Makers
The first NextGen production will be a new adaptation of Miss Julie directed by Emilio Maxwell Cerci.
Irondale is launching Irondale NextGen, a new artistic initiative that creates opportunities for a new generation of directors, performers, and theater makers within the Irondale Ensemble to develop and lead projects of their own, drawing on the philosophy and practices developed by the company's founders and longtime ensemble.
Rooted in ensemble, collaboration, rigorous inquiry, experimentation, and play, NextGen is designed as a creative playground for new voices and new ideas. Artists will be encouraged to learn through doing, test their own ideas, take risks, change course, and follow the work in unexpected directions while developing their own approaches to collaborative creation.
The initiative grows directly out of Irondale's history as both a theater and a teaching company. From its earliest years, discoveries made by ensemble members in the rehearsal room found their way into classrooms, while their experiences as teaching artists informed their own work as actors and theater makers. That exchange between teaching, learning, experimentation, and performance became an essential part of the company's artistic practice.
The first NextGen production will be a new adaptation of August Strindberg's Miss Julie, directed by Emilio Maxwell Cerci, running November 27 through December 19, 2026 at The Space at Irondale. A recent graduate of Columbia University's MFA directing program, Cerci has worked across Irondale in production, design, and creative roles, making his directorial debut with the company through NextGen.
ABOUT IRONDALE NEXTGEN
Irondale NextGen is an artistic initiative that creates opportunities for a new generation of directors, performers, and theater makers within the Irondale community to develop and lead projects of their own. Drawing on the philosophy and practices developed by Irondale's founders and longtime ensemble over more than four decades, NextGen gives artists the space to learn through doing, experiment, take risks, and develop their own approaches to collaborative creation. Conceived as a playground for new voices and new ideas, NextGen allows artists to make Irondale's practice their own and take it in new directions.
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Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
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Broadway Close Up: Bound for Broadway
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (11/16-11/16)
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Broadway Close Up: Broadway in the 50s
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (12/07-12/07)
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The Wreck of the Unbelievable
The Brick Theater (9/17-9/26)
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The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
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A Night With Mr. Wonderful
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (11/13-11/13)
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GUSTAVO CASENAVE TRIO
Jazz On Main (9/19-9/19)
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Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy
The Rat NYC (10/03-11/28)
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Auld Acquaintances
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (1/20-1/20)
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Ectoplasm
spit&vigor tiny baby black box theater (9/24-10/31)