DAMN YANKEES to Take the Field at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights

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The Heights Players are stepping up to the plate this fall with the classic musical comedy Damn Yankees, featuring music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop. Based on Wallop's novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant, this beloved musical brings together baseball, romance, comedy, and a little bit of the supernatural for a winning night of theater.

When lifelong Washington Senators fan Joe Boyd gets the chance to make his greatest dream come true, he jumps at it. With the Senators languishing at the bottom of the standings, Joe makes a deal with the mysterious Applegate, trading his ordinary life for a chance to become the young baseball superstar Joe Hardy. Suddenly, the Senators have a shot at defeating the seemingly unbeatable New York Yankees-but Joe soon discovers that every deal comes with a catch. What follows is a hilarious and heartfelt story about ambition, temptation, second chances, and discovering what really matters.

Under the direction of Marie Ingrisano Isner, this production brings the timeless musical to life with a talented cast and creative team from across the Heights Players community. With dynamic choreography, a lively baseball-inspired world, unforgettable characters, and a score filled with Broadway classics - including 'Whatever Lola Wants,' and 'You Gotta Have Heart' - Damn Yankees promises audiences plenty of laughs, romance, and theatrical magic.

The show stars Jay Braver as Joe Boyd, Noelle Teagno as Meg Boyd, Brett Boline as Joe Hardy, Noah LaClair as Applegate, Maggie Dickinson as Sister, Alicia Kee as Lola, and Bradi Harrison as Gloria Thorpe. The cast also features Brooke Wahlstrom as Doris (Meg swing), Ethan Sarphie as Sohovik (Applegate swing), Chris Vivolo as Smokey, Matt Kashdan as Linville and Mickey, Marc A. Hermann as Van Buren, Luke Weyand as Rocky (Joe Hardy swing), Michael Fewks as Welch, Aaron Broder as Mark, Bryan and Del, Hodge Kiel as Eddie and Bouley (Rocky swing), Clay Schoolman as Henry, Nick Schaap as Vernon, and Joey Jubayr as Lowe. Rounding out the ensemble are Daphne Isner, Maureen Ferry, Leah Goldstein, Sam Greene, David Moseder, Emily Phelps, Katy Yeh, Emily Everett (Lola swing), Anna Belanger, and Jeanine Christine.

The production features a dedicated creative team including Marie Ingrisano Isner (Director), Myles Murphy (Music Director), Frankie Sulla (Choreographer), Andrea Bernardo (Assistant Director), Terra Lafreniere (Stage Manager), Ethan Ordower (Production Stage Manager), Noel MacDuffie (Lighting Design), Gary VanderPutten (Set Design), Steph Hollander (Props), Marc A. Hermann (Men's Costumes / Additional Props), Katie Concannon (Women's Costumes), Patrick O'Connell (Sound Design), and Hope Kelly (Costume Assistant).

At its heart, Damn Yankees is about more than baseball. It's a story about the choices we make when given a second chance, the temptation to trade what we have for what we think we want, and the people who remind us where we truly belong. With its larger-than-life characters, sharp comedy, romantic twists, and exuberant musical numbers, Damn Yankees proves that sometimes the biggest victories happen off the field.

Damn Yankees will run at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights from September 11th-27th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $30, $25 for students/seniors, and can be purchased at our.show/yankeeshp, or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

About The Heights Players: The Heights Players, celebrating over 70 years of theatrical excellence, is Brooklyn's premier community theater, dedicated to presenting compelling productions that engage and inspire audiences.

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