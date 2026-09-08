HAMLET to Bring Circus-Inspired Staging to Strange Fish Productions

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Strange Fish Productions will present HAMLET. The show will run September 23-26 at 7:30PM at the Court Square Theater, Long Island City, Queens.

Strange Fish is a scrappy, itinerant Shakespeare collective dedicated to producing dynamic, creative, and bold adaptations of Shakespeare's plays. Founded in 2022 in western Massachusetts by Claudia Maurino, Ivy Linden-Dionne, and Kaliska Wiley, Strange Fish has produced three plays thus far, reaching nearly a thousand people between Massachusetts and New York City. Last year, they made their NYC debut with a rollicking, queer, 1920s-set production of Much Ado About Nothing which had a sold out run at The Vino Theater in Williamsburg. Their work is grounded in crystal-clear text work, authentic character explication that centers the actor, and well-placed moments of physical comedy, stylized fight work, and elaborately choreographed dance.

Strange Fish's upcoming production of HAMLET is their most ambitious work to date. Running four nights in late September at the Court Square Theater in Long Island City, Queens, they're exploring Shakespeare's most lauded work through the lens of circus and nightmare: a big top tent with string lights and colorful pennants welcomes the audience into an intimate, cloistered Elsinore brimming with elaborately costumed royals, chessboard imagery, and a Commedia Dell'Arte movement style which immerses the viewer into a heart-rending, terrifying, electric HAMLET unlike anything they've seen before. Starring award-winning actor Kaliska Wiley as Hamlet, with a cast rounded out by phenomenal actors from NYC, Philadelphia, and Boston, this is a HAMLET not to be missed.

The cast includes Kaliska Wiley, Christine Strong, Kade Clarks, Kate Shoulders, Annie Gallivan, Anant Joshi, Izze Clark, Darrow Sherman, Bernadette Harding, and Ruby Vanhouten.

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