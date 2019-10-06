Sacred Circle Theatre Company To Present Fourth Annual Festival Of New Work, Word Made Flesh, In Bushwick

Sacred Circle Theatre Company, the queer/trans/feminist theatre company based in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is presenting their fourth annual festival of new work, Word Made Flesh, later this month. Tickets are available at bit.ly/WordMadeFlesh2019

"This time of year is so special to us," said Company Leader Raymond Arnold. "Not only do we get to spend every waking moment making queer art, but we also expand our community each year, inviting new artists to collaborate with us."

This "evening of embodied imaginings" includes new short plays, choreography, music, drag, burlesque, and performance art exploring themes of body, identity, innovation, and ritual.

"Making queer performance is vitally important right now" Senior Artistic Associate Milo Longenecker explained. "Not only to center the voices of queer and trans artists, but to collectively push the boundaries of what 'queer theatre' formally is and can be."

Performances of Word Made Flesh will happen at Mayday Space, a community organizing center in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on October 18 + 19 at 8pm. The community of artists creating work for the festival includes Milo Longenecker, Becca Travis, Anise, Maya Carter, Scout Backus, KGo/Gosif, Dove, Polly Esther, Camille Thomas, Emily Breeze, Frankie Placidi, Clara Kundin, Adam Bangser, Kristen Saunders, Elizabeth Baker, Lauren Eardley, Annabelle Mayock, Charee Monroy, Sarah Rosengarten, Frankie Maddox Rex, Brittnay Vollmar, Olaiya Olayemi, Chelsey Rausch, Lital Firestone, Molly Siskin, Iris Garrison-Driscoll, Eri Nox, and more!

"We are proud to welcome members of a diverse array of communities to our annual celebration of new work!" Arnold expressed. "From the Bushwick DIY crowd to the broader queer/trans community to theatre-going audiences, there is always something for everyone at Word Made Flesh."

Tickets are on sale for Word Made Flesh now at bit.ly/WordMadeFlesh2019





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You