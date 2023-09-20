SKINNY LEGEND Will Be Performed as Part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in October

The performance is on October 15th at 2pm EST.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

This October, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts in association with Sour Grapes Productions - will present a staged reading of Skinny Legend - written by Liv Shoup and directed by Jaye Hunt - at the Vino Theater, located at 274 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY on October 15th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available at Click Here, with a minimum $10 donation for in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. 50% of all donations for this performance will go to the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram, Facebook & Threads @neurodivergentplays.

Skinny Legend tells the story of Katy - a big, beautiful fat liberation and body positivity influencer. When her “traditionally handsome” fiance Theo takes her to his hometown in Malibu, their lifestyles clash as Katy faces his old friends – the former cool kids and current pyramid scheme girlies. Theo’s former best friend, Caitlin, tries to push Katy into her pyramid scheme: a fake weight loss program. Katy rejects her, so Caitlin and her friends plot to make Katy’s life miserable – miserable enough that she will leave Theo. As Katy reckons with her reality as a plus size woman, she learns that Caitlin’s friends, though skinny and traditionally beautiful, have all struggled with body issues as well. Katy becomes determined to use her social media platform and take down Caitlin’s harmful scam, while showing the world that the politics of body image go far beyond fat versus skinny.

“Neurodivergent empowerment means uplifting the voices of people who are misunderstood,” says playwright Liv Shoup.” My neurodivergence has often been shut down in my life, written off as being over emotional or "crazy." [E]mpowerment should center around achieving equity, not just equality, for us. Receiving the accommodations -- in society, in workplaces, in relationships -- we deserve to feel comfortable and supported.”

“The Neurodivergent New Plays Series provides a space for neurodivergent artists to work free of imposed ideas about what a theatrical process should be,” adds director Jaye Hunt. “With this reading of Skinny Legend, created by a neurodiverse team and cast, we are showing that neurodivergent artists don't have to fit into a box created by neurotypical people.”

The cast features Destre Tashjian as Katy, Patrick Sweeney as Theo, Charlie Hurtt as Brad, Bailey Macejak as Jenna, Rita Castagna as Caitlin & Julia Rehwald as Iris, with stage directions read by Keara Benton.




