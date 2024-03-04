SHOULDA, COULDA, WOULDA Returns To Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday March 13th at 7pm Shoulda Coulda Woulda returns to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective (Eris 167 Graham Ave) in East Williamsburg, for the comedy show that's part advice column, part time travel fantasy that's proving to be a mainstay in the NYC comedy scene.

Shoulda Coulda Woulda invites an up-and-coming guest comedian comedian to share a story from their own love life. Then, the improvisers and guest put their heads together and "run the simulation" of what the person should do, could do, and what unhinged foolishness they would do! After the audience has their say, we find out how the story ends - or will end! This month they'll be joined by Edson Montenegro (Upright Citizen's Brigade, The Tonight Show).

The cast of the March 13th show includes Aarushi Agni, Djuna Knight, Wilfredo Diaz, Andrea Davis, BT Hayes, Sterling Vita, and Edson Montenegro.

The timeline-jumping show is the brainchild of three comedians - Djuna Knight (Ars Nova ANTFEST), Allisha Edwards (UCB) and Aarushi Agni (Attainable Crush, Characters Welcome) who came up with the concept for The Squirrel Improv Comedy Theatre's Pride offerings in June 2023. After the Squirrel closed in November 2023, the group found a new home at Brooklyn Comedy Collective. The show has featured notable guest artists Laura Merli (Reductress), Papirossa (The Problem with Jon Stewart) and Charlie Flynn (Soapbox Comedy).