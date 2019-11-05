Retro Factory Presents LE FREAK - A QUEER THROWBACK TO A NIGHT AT STUDIO 54

After the raging success of "Voulez-Vous?"- Theatre C's homage to Paris' Moulin Rouge this past April - RETRO FACTORY returns with a new #TBT extravaganza.

Throw it back to another time and place at 3 Dollar Bill on Thursday, December 5 and escape to the land of disco balls, glitter, and free-wheeling abandon - a night at Studio 54. Get your bell bottoms, gold lamé, and see-through everything on as you enter our venue that will be reinvented to look and feel like the famous and sensuous STUDIO 54, as reimagined by our designers Rodrigo Martinez (Oklahoma!), Attilio Rigotti and Andrew Garvis (Freestyle Love Supreme). Experience flashmob-style recreations of dance numbers fromarguably one of the sexiest eras, choreographed by Omar Nieves Delgado (The Guthrie's West Side Story). The visuals and performances harken thoughts of THE DONKEY SHOW and HERE LIES LOVE.

Dance to music spanning the eras spun by Queer DJ Bright Light Bright Light from Club Cumming. Partygoers can partake in intimate one-on-one experiences guided by the band of iconic Studio 54 patrons, led by opera director Raymond Zilberberg (Tosca at Loft Opera). Hosts for this party will include some of New York's Queer Voices/InfluencersGlow Job, Disgrace, Shay Au Lait, Domenic Mykel, Thee Suburbia, Glen North,and Egyptian Trans Artist & Performer, Iman Le Care.

Le Freak is also a celebration of Retro Factory's parent company, Theatre C's, 10th anniversary. A limited number of VIP/Patron of the Arts tickets will be available for $100 and include exclusive experiences; allowing these guests the space to fully immerse into all that's offered and experience a taste of Theatre C's upcoming programming.

"Voulez-Vous? was a scream, but Le Freak will take everything to another level," says Carlos Armesto, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre C. "Studio 54 is a place of complete abandon, where we all could realize our wildest fantasies. We can't wait to create that environment at 3 Dollar Bill," he says. "There is a queer and artistic revolution happening in NYC right now, and we are proud to be a part of it! In reimagining these moments of time when the light might have been a little dim on our Queer family and on our Black and Brown brothers and sisters, we shine the spotlight back on us and radiate like the disco balls we all are" says our luscious host and MC Glow Job.

The RETRO FACTORY's "Le Freak" will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the renowned queer-owned/operated bar and performance space 3 Dollar Bill (3dollarbillbk.com) in Brooklyn. Doors open at 7:30 PM. Admission is between $10 and $100. A portion of proceeds will go to Ali Forney Center and Theatre C, to support its future programming.

Drinks will range from $10 to $15 and include beer, wine and cocktails,

Disco and 1970's club attire and attitude strongly encouraged!

Retro Factory presents Le Freak: A Queer Throwback to a Night at Studio 54!

Thursday, December 5, 2019

3 Dollar Bill

260 Meserole St. Brooklyn, NY 11206

Doors open at 7:30 PM

Admission: $10-$30 in advance. $40 at the door

VIP Admission: $100 Patron of the Arts ticket Includes special intimate experience with performers. Proceeds from this ticket help sustain Theatre C and the artists involved in making these events a full experience, and the Ali Forney Center.

21+

To purchase tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/RetroFactoryLeFreak

For more information: www.theatrec.org/retro-factory

Please note: LE FREAK is an intentional space for queer folks. If you are a straight ally and wish to attend the party, please be mindful of the intention of the event.





