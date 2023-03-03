Relix to Present Beatles Jam Band Walrus At Brooklyn Bowl This Month

Walrus, a Brooklyn based jam band interpreting the music of the Beatles, returns to Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday, March 18th. Walrus has previously performed Abbey Road, Revolver and Sgt. Peppers in full at Brooklyn Bowl last year. For this show they are designing a set list that grabs songs from all corners of the Beatles universe to give you the most hype mind melting show they can come up with!

Get ready for a high-energy set of your favorite songs, played like you've never heard them before. Creative new approaches and iconic arrangements come together for a memorable live experience that will revive your love for these classic songs. In the tradition of bands like The Grateful Dead and Phish, each Walrus show is a unique experience.

This show is presented by Relix Media Group, a multifaceted, innovative, open-minded and creative resource for the live music scene, and Loop Troupe, a Brooklyn based production company producing concerts, comedy and theater. Walrus is Chris Mackin (Guitar/Vocals), Josh Santiago (Guitar/Vocals), Dan Shein (Drums), Satoko Mori (Keyboard/Vocals), Jason Figueredo (Vocals), & Will Corona (Bass/Vocals).

Tickets are $15. The event is 21+.

Tickets are available online.

