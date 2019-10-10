Refinery29's 29Rooms Returns Home To Brooklyn

Today, Refinery29 announced that tickets will go on sale at 10:00AM ET for 29Rooms New York, the immersive festival of culture, cause and creativity, which has sold over 100,000 tickets to date. After a successful tour of the Expand Your Reality experience in Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto and Washington D.C, 29Rooms will return to New York with the popular Expand Your Reality tour this December.

The Expand Your Reality tour will take over 25 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn, New York from December 6-15 and will bring together a diverse group of both local and national, emerging and established collaborators spanning the spectrum of art, entertainment, politics and style. Each room, set to be a mix of new experiences and returning fan favorites, will put the audience at the center of the event, inviting them to step into the unexpected and tap into their curiosity and creativity.

"After strong audience feedback in our tour cities of Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto we are thrilled to bring our Expand Your Reality experience back to its home in New York, in a new form," said Piera Gelardi Executive Creative Director and co-founder, Refinery29. "Building upon the momentum of our international tour, New Yorkers can expect some fresh surprise and delight moments that will provide even more opportunity for interaction and engagement, whether you're new to the 29Rooms experience or returning for another adventure."

Tickets are available now at 29Rooms.com starting at $25. There will also be a variety of opportunities leading up to the event to win free tickets through Refinery29's platforms and partners.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You