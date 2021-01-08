Puppetworks Presents ALADDIN & THE WONDERFUL LAMP

Puppetworks has announced the winter presentation in its Park Slope, Brooklyn performance space: the most famous of the '1001 Tales of the Arabian Nights,' "Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp."

Adapted for Marionettes by Puppetworks' Artistic Director, Nicolas Coppola, "Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp" is accompanied by the exotic music of Aram Khachaturian's "Gayane" ballet suite, and features spectacular effects such as a flying carpet, a vanishing castle and an ethereal Djinni of the Lamp.

"Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp," recommended for ages 3 and up,will perform from January 9 through March 28, 2021 on:Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays @ 4:00 pmSaturdays & Sundays, MLK Jr Day January 18,& Presidents' Day February 15 @ 12:30 & 2:30 pm@ 25% Capacity, with Masks Required

at: Puppetworks - Park Slope338 6th Avenue (at 4th Street)Brooklyn, New YorkAdmission: Children $10.00 each; Adults $11.00 each