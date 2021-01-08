Puppetworks Presents ALADDIN & THE WONDERFUL LAMP
Performances will take place January 9 through March 28, 2021.
Puppetworks has announced the winter presentation in its Park Slope, Brooklyn performance space: the most famous of the '1001 Tales of the Arabian Nights,' "Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp."Adapted for Marionettes by Puppetworks' Artistic Director, Nicolas Coppola, "Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp" is accompanied by the exotic music of Aram Khachaturian's "Gayane" ballet suite, and features spectacular effects such as a flying carpet, a vanishing castle and an ethereal Djinni of the Lamp. "Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp," recommended for ages 3 and up,
will perform from January 9 through March 28, 2021 on:
Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays @ 4:00 pm
Saturdays & Sundays, MLK Jr Day January 18,
& Presidents' Day February 15 @ 12:30 & 2:30 pm
@ 25% Capacity, with Masks Required at: Puppetworks - Park Slope
338 6th Avenue (at 4th Street)
Brooklyn, New York
Admission: Children $10.00 each; Adults $11.00 each For Reservations (suggested, due to our limited 25% capacity):
(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org