Pianist Jordan Siwek to Perform Birthday Show at The Triad

Award winning singer-songwriter and TikTok star Jordan Siwek (PianoJordan) will return to The Triad with a full band and special guests! Help Jordan celebrate his March birthday by being a part of a musical celebration of his originals and favorite covers!

Jordan Siwek is a pianist, singer, and songwriter born and raised in NYC. In 1997, Jordan played Gavroche in the 10th Anniversary Broadway Cast of Les Miserables. Jordan's musical roots stem from that experience as a child actor as well as his love for blues, jazz, and soul, which he infuses into his piano-based tunes.

His critically acclaimed debut album, Sun Inside You, won a Global Music Award for best album, and he won the 2018 L.A. Music Critic Award for Best Pop Artist!

Jordan recently became a TikTok influencer, with over 680k followers. His account, @pianojordan, has piano karaoke videos that thousands of people from all over the world sing along with.

Aprrox Running Time: 90 Minutes

Genre: Pop/Rock Music, Live Band, Storytelling

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person.

