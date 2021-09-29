Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: What Will the Neighbors Say? Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Sep. 29, 2021  

What Will the Neighbors Say? took over Any Thing Bar in Brooklyn to celebrate their fifth anniversary, as well as their official relaunch with revamped language, fresh visuals and a new Board of Directors.

Check out photos below!

Friends, family, partners, collaborators, Board members and Resident Designers sipped specialty Rum Punch cocktails and Kirin beer, sporting custom branded WWTNS? totes, as they hit the dance floor to celebrate this milestone with the Neighbors - and photographer Madeline Wall was there to capture all of the fun.

For more information, and to join the Neighborhood, please visit www.wwtns.org.

Photo credit: Madeline Wall

Katherine Guanche, James Clements, Ana Cristina Da Silva, and Sam Hood Adrain

Katie Janner and Ana Cristina Da Dilva

Katie Janner and Maggie Gough

Kayla Yee and Jill Karoke

Kayla Yee, Maeve McKenna, Lucy Livingston, Molly Bader, Thalia Romina, Katherine Guanche, Ana Cristina Da Silva, and Bailey Nassetta

Keith Weiss, Dee Mitchell and Molly Bader

Keith Weiss, Madeline Wall, Sam Hood Adrain, Cameron J. Marcotte and Molly Bader

Keith Weiss, Sam Hood Adrain and Molly Bader

Lars Montanaro, Ana Cristina Da Silva, Maggie Mahalcia and KT Athol

Lucy Livingstone and Bailey Nassetta

Lucy Livingston and Derya Celikkol

Madeleine Robertson and James Clements

Madeline Wall and Lily Ali-Oshatz

Maeve McKenna and Paris Marcel

Maggie Gough, Ana Cristina Da Silva and Jill Karole

Nick Kenworthy and Haley Fragen

Paris Marcel, Katherine Guanche and Chris Tippen

Sam Hood Adrain and Katherine Guanche

Sophia Frank and James Clements

Tom Adams and Madeleine Robertson

Victor Rivera and Drew Wachter

Will Davis and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Will Davis, James Clements, Bailey Nassetta, Briana Archer and Pat Dwyer

Wyndham Maxwell and Molly Bader

Lily Ali-Oshatz

Paris Marcel


