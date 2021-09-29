Photos: What Will the Neighbors Say? Celebrates 5th Anniversary

What Will the Neighbors Say? took over Any Thing Bar in Brooklyn to celebrate their fifth anniversary, as well as their official relaunch with revamped language, fresh visuals and a new Board of Directors.

Check out photos below!

Friends, family, partners, collaborators, Board members and Resident Designers sipped specialty Rum Punch cocktails and Kirin beer, sporting custom branded WWTNS? totes, as they hit the dance floor to celebrate this milestone with the Neighbors - and photographer Madeline Wall was there to capture all of the fun.

For more information, and to join the Neighborhood, please visit www.wwtns.org.

