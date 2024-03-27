Photos: The Neighbors Present AT THE BARRICADES Workshop At Brooklyn Art Haus

The play explores the international volunteers in the Spanish Civil War.

By: Mar. 27, 2024
What Will the Neighbors Say? presented a workshop of their new play, "At the Barricades," which examines the international volunteers who traveled to Spain between 1936-1939 to fight against Fascism in the Spanish Civil War. The workshop was presented on December 16th at Brooklyn Art Haus, and was co-written by Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain.

See photos below! 

The workshop was directed by Federica Borlenghi, assistant directed by Callie Fabac, stage managed by Skye Pallo Ross and production designed by Adrian Yuen with production support from Emmy Brett and Annabelle Mei. The staged exploration was performed by Hood Adrain, Clements, Mahalet Dejene, Andrés López-Alicea, Langston Reese and Gabriela Saker.

Photo credit: Pablo Calderon-Santiago   

James Clements and Langston Reese

Mahalet Dejene

James Clements, Langston Reese and Andres Lopez-Alicea

Langston Reese, Sam Hood Adrain, James Clements, Andres Lopez-Alicea and Gabriela Saker

Langston Reese, Mahalet Dejene and Gabriela Saker

Mahalet Dejene and Gabriela Saker

Sam Hood Adrain, Mahalet Dejene and Langston Reese

Sam Hood Adrain and Company

Sam Hood Adrain and James Clements

James Clements

James Clements

Langston Reese

Andres Lopez-Alicea

Gabriela Saker



