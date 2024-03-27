Photos: The Neighbors Present AT THE BARRICADES Workshop At Brooklyn Art Haus

The play explores the international volunteers in the Spanish Civil War.
What Will the Neighbors Say? presented a workshop of their new play, "At the Barricades," which examines the international volunteers who traveled to Spain between 1936-1939 to fight against Fascism in the Spanish Civil War. The workshop was presented on December 16th at Brooklyn Art Haus, and was co-written by Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain.
The workshop was directed by Federica Borlenghi, assistant directed by Callie Fabac, stage managed by Skye Pallo Ross and production designed by Adrian Yuen with production support from Emmy Brett and Annabelle Mei. The staged exploration was performed by Hood Adrain, Clements, Mahalet Dejene, Andrés López-Alicea, Langston Reese and Gabriela Saker.
Photo credit: Pablo Calderon-Santiago
