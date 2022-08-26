Photos: Lose Yourself At MinuteZero's New Immersive Dance Party, MISCELLANEA

The 90s are back, and the mood ring along with it. Immersive company MinuteZero brings that mood ring to life in the first performances of their newest offering, MISCELLANEA- a dance party that uses light to cycle through four different color "moods," and features live performances to set the tone in each. The night flows in and out of dance and music performances and DJ'd sets- but even the traditional dance party format is dotted with micro interactive moments. "At one point, dancers en masse lifted an unsuspecting audience member over their heads, chanting. Seconds later the guest was back on two feet, stunned and laughing. Later, I was pulled into a circle with six others while the cast "cleansed" us of our anxieties, right there on the dance floor!" a party goer recalls.

DJ Ari Grooves keeps the pace driving forward with a mix of new beats and tried and true hits, and singer Penelope Wendtlandt offers contrast and soul and respite in her short, percussive songs before each color change. The cast of artists filled with up close and dynamic performances, is not to be missed. These pieces, taken together at the unassuming Event Hall Brooklyn, make for an altogether different kind of dance party. The ticketed workshop of MISCELLANEA only runs through Saturday, August 27th only - run (or should we say dance?), don't walk to catch this color wheel in motion.

The cast is led by DJ and Broadway veteran Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop of Horrors, Head Over Heels), and musician Penelope Wendtlandt (Dorrance Dance, STOMP). MISCELLANEA will also star Emilio Ramos (West Side Story, The King And I), Joshua Leon Eguia, Kyra Smith(Soft Power), Lynnette Paz, Matthew Johnson (West Side Story), and Runako Campbell (Jagged Little Pill).

MISCELLANEA is directed by actor/choreographer Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer, The Donna Summer Musical). This unique sensory experience also features the work of choreographers Mayte Natalio(Kiss My Aztec, How To Dance In Ohio, For Colored Girls), Chris Grant and Lauren Yalango-Grant (King Kong, Invincible), and Clinton Edward (Queen of the Night). Elevating and ritualizing the familiar structure of a dance party, each choreographer acts as an "Architect" of a different color wash, bringing the metaphorical MISCELLANEA mood ring to life. Lighting, a key element of the experience, is designed by Mextly Couzin (Birthday Candles, Which Way To The Stage, QUINCE); Emily Palmquist associate produces, and Eric Chaves music supervises.

Tickets are available at www.minutezeronyc.com/miscellanea.