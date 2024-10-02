Photos: IN THE MOUTH OF THE BEAST World Premiere at New Relic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Relic Theatre will present the world premiere of In the Mouth of the Beast by Baylee Shlichtman in a limited run of just five performances from October 17-20, 2024 (8pm 10/17, 10/18, 10/19) and 3pm (10/19, 10/20) at MITU580 (580 Sackett St., Ground Floor, Brooklyn NY 11217). The production is directed by Eliza Palter, produced by Chris Phillips, and stars Isabel Sanchez & Enrique Huili. Get a first look at photos here!

Audiences will follow father/daughter cave explorers Nel and Apa on a forbidden expedition into "the Maw" in search of a mysterious source of clean energy. Their journey blends Ancient Greek drama, Taíno folklore, and cosmic horror into a single, crystalline question: what would you sacrifice to save everything?

In addition to the cast, the production features scenic design by George Tsourounakis, lighting design by Emma Wills-Umdenstock, costume design by Madjanah Walters, and assistant direction by Camila Madero. The technical director is Michael Turner and the production stage manager is Ellery Cordes. Tickets are available now at newrelictheatre.org/upcoming.

New Relic Theatre presents plays that honor the vividness of the human experience—ancient and modern, well-remembered and near-forgotten. NRT engages artists and audiences alike with unexpected, lush, and playful work that recontextualizes the theatrical canon.



Enrique Huili

Isabel Sanchez

Enrique Huili

Isabel Sanchez

Comments