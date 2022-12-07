Photos: First Look at Jaime Lozano's DESAPARECIDAS at JACK

With an all-female Mexican cast, Jaime Lozano's new Mexican musical DESAPARECIDAS started its performances last week. Florencia Cuenca (Children of Salt, A Never-Ending Line) leads this ensemble piece with her character of "La Jenni", our narrator who is a fictionalized memory-version of Jeni Rivera. Florencia's joined by Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz, Bodas De Sangre), Ana Cecilia Cantú (Mexican productions of Young Frankenstein, The Producers), Sara Ornelas (American Mariachi, Gorda), Indra Palomo (El Otro Oz, La Canción), and Larissa Reyes Arzate (Monsters We Create, Real Women Have Curves).

Get a first look at photos below!



DESAPARECIDAS is a Mexican musical with music & lyrics by Jaime Lozano and lyrics by Florencia Cuenca, book by Georgina Escobar and originally conceived by Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, and Rachel M. Stevens. Direction is by Cuenca, choreography by Gabriela García and music direction by Jhoely Garay.



DESAPARECIDAS celebrates the individual lives of women in México, illuminating the challenge of embracing cultural customs while fighting for autonomy in a dangerous world of machismo. Escobar's book uses Lozano and Cuenca's songs to weave the diverse stories of women from the borderlands; specifically, those who have disappeared. From the missing to the socially invisible, to the forgotten, DESAPARECIDAS takes place in a classic and timeless Mexican state fair (a Palenque) where the audience will experience an "appearance" of the stories of the missing as their stories, along with some of the audiences', are picked out of a raffle drum by our narrator, a famous (and deceased) Mexican singer "La Jenni"

Additional members of the creative team include Stefania Bulbarella (video design), Chris Haig (set), Edward Cardenales (prop master), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Tuce Yasak (lighting), Jeanne Montalvo (sound supervisor), Álvaro de la Mora (makeup design) and Jaime Lozano (arrangements and orchestrations). Chema Verduzco will produce with Angel Tavarez as stage manager.

DESAPARECIDAS will have a limited engagement run through the 18th at JACK Brooklyn.