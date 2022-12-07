Photos: First Look at Jaime Lozano's DESAPARECIDAS at JACK
DESAPARECIDAS celebrates the lives of women in México, illuminating the challenge of embracing cultural customs while fighting for autonomy in a dangerous world.
With an all-female Mexican cast, Jaime Lozano's new Mexican musical DESAPARECIDAS started its performances last week. Florencia Cuenca (Children of Salt, A Never-Ending Line) leads this ensemble piece with her character of "La Jenni", our narrator who is a fictionalized memory-version of Jeni Rivera. Florencia's joined by Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz, Bodas De Sangre), Ana Cecilia Cantú (Mexican productions of Young Frankenstein, The Producers), Sara Ornelas (American Mariachi, Gorda), Indra Palomo (El Otro Oz, La Canción), and Larissa Reyes Arzate (Monsters We Create, Real Women Have Curves).
Get a first look at photos below!
DESAPARECIDAS is a Mexican musical with music & lyrics by Jaime Lozano and lyrics by Florencia Cuenca, book by Georgina Escobar and originally conceived by Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, and Rachel M. Stevens. Direction is by Cuenca, choreography by Gabriela García and music direction by Jhoely Garay.
DESAPARECIDAS celebrates the individual lives of women in México, illuminating the challenge of embracing cultural customs while fighting for autonomy in a dangerous world of machismo. Escobar's book uses Lozano and Cuenca's songs to weave the diverse stories of women from the borderlands; specifically, those who have disappeared. From the missing to the socially invisible, to the forgotten, DESAPARECIDAS takes place in a classic and timeless Mexican state fair (a Palenque) where the audience will experience an "appearance" of the stories of the missing as their stories, along with some of the audiences', are picked out of a raffle drum by our narrator, a famous (and deceased) Mexican singer "La Jenni"
Additional members of the creative team include Stefania Bulbarella (video design), Chris Haig (set), Edward Cardenales (prop master), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Tuce Yasak (lighting), Jeanne Montalvo (sound supervisor), Álvaro de la Mora (makeup design) and Jaime Lozano (arrangements and orchestrations). Chema Verduzco will produce with Angel Tavarez as stage manager.
DESAPARECIDAS will have a limited engagement run through the 18th at JACK Brooklyn.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Cecilia Cantu, Jordyn Davis, Larissa Reyes Arzate, Mayelah Barrera, Jhoely Garay, Florencia Cuenca, Sara Ornelas
Cecilia Cantu, Mayelah Barrera, Florencia Cuenca, Sara Ornelas, Larissa Reyes Arzate
Cecilia Cantu, Mayelah Barrera, Sara Ornelas
Cecilia Cantu, Sara Ornelas, Florencia Cuenca, Mayelah Barrera, Larissa Reyes Arzate
Cecilia Canu, Florencia Cuenca, Jordyn Davis, Mayelah Barrera, Mary Spencer Knaap, Sara Ornelas
Florencia Cuenca, Mayelah Barrera, Cecilia Cantu, Sara Ornelas
Jordyn Davis, Cecilia Cantu, Florencia Cuenca, Sara Ornelas, Larissa Reyes Arzate, Mayelah Barrera, Jhoely Garay
Jordyn Davis, Cecilia Cantu, Mayelah Barrera, Florencia Cuenca, Sara Ornelas, Larissa Reyes Arzate, Jhoely Garay
Jordyn Davis, Cecilia Cantu, Mayelah Barrera, Sara Ornelas
Jordyn Davis, Cecilia Cantu, Sara Ornelas, Mayelah Barrera, Larissa Reyes Arzate, Florencia Cuenca
Larissa Reyes Arzate, Cecilia Cantu
Mayelah Barrera, Cecilia Cantu, Larissa Reyes Arzate, Sara Ornelas
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) has announced the unveiling of a major new interactive installation in Dumbo at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge: Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings, Sherwin Banfield's new sculpture in honor of Christopher 'The Notorious B.I.G' Wallace.
Jessica Fishenfeld to Sing Debut Album THE NOTHING LAMP & More World Premieres at Coffey Street Studio
December 2, 2022
Amanda + James presents multi-genre soprano and actor Jessica Fishenfeld (America's Got Talent, Stonewall), celebrating not one, not two, but THREE live world premieres within this adventurous musical experience, alongside pianist Mila Henry (The American Opera Project, Opera Cowgirls).
BAX Announces 2023 Emerge NYC Applications Open
December 2, 2022
EmergeNYC—a program of BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange in partnership with Abrons Arts Center—is an incubator and affinity network for socially engaged artists to develop their creative voice, explore the intersections of art and activism, and connect to a thriving community of BIPOC, migrant, and LGBTQIA+ practitioners who challenge dominant narratives through cultural resistance.
Brooklyn's Dark Pop Queen Valley Latini Marks A Modern Day Renaissance In Debut EP “Attention Lover”
December 1, 2022
Bogota born and NYC-based dark pop artist Valley Latini has announced the release of her highly anticipated debut project 'Attention Lover'.
Ian Lockwood: Live In Comedy Concert Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective This Month
December 1, 2022
Get ready to laugh, cry, dance and sing with comedian and pop star Ian Lockwood in his show IAN LOCKWOOD: LIVE IN COMEDY CONCERT, December 13th at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.