Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts

Ana Cristina Da Silva's workshop production, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," has wowed audiences with a sold-out opening night and an incredible run at Triskelion Arts. The show, which explores the complexities of consent through poetry and puppetry, received rave reviews from audience members.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to 'The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost,'" said Da Silva. The show's unique approach to storytelling, combined with its powerful message, has resonated with audiences and sparked meaningful conversations about consent.

The show, presented in March 2023 with the support of the Brooklyn Arts Council and ART/NY, follows the story of Angie as she confronts the aftermath of her sexual assault. "Chickens..." is a drama told through poetry and puppetry following the inner life of Angie as personified by a chicken puppet, Birdie. After a sexual encounter with a man, one where the participants' actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between animal and human quickly morphs when Birdie gains the ability to speak. Angie and Birdie are forced to look at the encounter and journey into Angie's past to discover how they can exist in the present. This psychological drama begs the question: what does consent look like?

Audiences were thoroughly impressed by the show's exceptional cast and imaginative use of music and movement. "Ana Cristina is a formidable total theater person! Amazing to see her aptly supported by an energized cast!" exclaimed one audience member. Another commented, "My husband and I were so blown away by the talent!! The storytelling was so engaging. The whole thing was so well done." A third individual added, "Truly wonderful to watch. Such a clear, personal message with so many interesting tools to help tell the story. The creativity was astounding. I really look forward to seeing Ana Cristina's subsequent work!" Lastly, a viewer remarked, "I really loved the songs. They were great!"

In the fall of 2023, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" will travel to Upstate NY and present the workshop production Co-Produced by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare. CMS is a 501(c)3 theatre company committed to bringing professional theatre to the area while fostering diversity and equity for all. "Chickens..." has been in residency with CMS since the summer of 2019 and serves as its primary new work initiative.

Triskelion Arts, a nonprofit organization and live performance venue, was the perfect incubator for the show's NYC-based dance and movement artists. "We partner with artists to create trailblazing work that broadens the cultural dialogue and elevates the community's voice and perspectives," said a Triskelion Arts spokesperson.

Breonn Lyons is a photographer based in NYC. She has been featured in Voyage Magazine, working with Wilhelmina Denver and Runway 7.

Ana Cristina Da Silva, an actor, writer, composer, director, and producer, expressed her gratitude for the talented team who brought this unique and powerful production to life.

Photo Credit: Breonn Lyons