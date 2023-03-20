Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts

The show, which explores the complexities of consent through poetry and puppetry, received rave reviews from audience members.

Mar. 20, 2023  

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," has wowed audiences with a sold-out opening night and an incredible run at Triskelion Arts. See photos from the production!

Ana Cristina Da Silva's workshop production, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," has wowed audiences with a sold-out opening night and an incredible run at Triskelion Arts. The show, which explores the complexities of consent through poetry and puppetry, received rave reviews from audience members.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response to 'The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost,'" said Da Silva. The show's unique approach to storytelling, combined with its powerful message, has resonated with audiences and sparked meaningful conversations about consent.

The show, presented in March 2023 with the support of the Brooklyn Arts Council and ART/NY, follows the story of Angie as she confronts the aftermath of her sexual assault. "Chickens..." is a drama told through poetry and puppetry following the inner life of Angie as personified by a chicken puppet, Birdie. After a sexual encounter with a man, one where the participants' actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between animal and human quickly morphs when Birdie gains the ability to speak. Angie and Birdie are forced to look at the encounter and journey into Angie's past to discover how they can exist in the present. This psychological drama begs the question: what does consent look like?

Audiences were thoroughly impressed by the show's exceptional cast and imaginative use of music and movement. "Ana Cristina is a formidable total theater person! Amazing to see her aptly supported by an energized cast!" exclaimed one audience member. Another commented, "My husband and I were so blown away by the talent!! The storytelling was so engaging. The whole thing was so well done." A third individual added, "Truly wonderful to watch. Such a clear, personal message with so many interesting tools to help tell the story. The creativity was astounding. I really look forward to seeing Ana Cristina's subsequent work!" Lastly, a viewer remarked, "I really loved the songs. They were great!"

In the fall of 2023, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" will travel to Upstate NY and present the workshop production Co-Produced by Catskill Mountain Shakespeare. CMS is a 501(c)3 theatre company committed to bringing professional theatre to the area while fostering diversity and equity for all. "Chickens..." has been in residency with CMS since the summer of 2019 and serves as its primary new work initiative.

Triskelion Arts, a nonprofit organization and live performance venue, was the perfect incubator for the show's NYC-based dance and movement artists. "We partner with artists to create trailblazing work that broadens the cultural dialogue and elevates the community's voice and perspectives," said a Triskelion Arts spokesperson.

Breonn Lyons is a photographer based in NYC. She has been featured in Voyage Magazine, working with Wilhelmina Denver and Runway 7.

Ana Cristina Da Silva, an actor, writer, composer, director, and producer, expressed her gratitude for the talented team who brought this unique and powerful production to life.

Photo Credit: Breonn Lyons

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Al Groppi

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Claudia Ramos-Jord n and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Francis MacCall

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Claudia Ramos-Jord n and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Photo by Breonn Lyons

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Photo by Breonn Lyons

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Photo by Breonn Lyons

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Sara Brown, Beverly Brown, and Gracie Davis

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Claire Brooks Majeski and Beverly Brown

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Isabelle Sutherland and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Bryant Jager, Valeria Aceves, and Claudia Ramos-Jord n

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Mackian Bauman, Jesse B Koehler, Claudia Ramos-Jord n, Bryant Jager, Matt Sorensen, Francis MacCall, Al Groppi, Madeline Wall, Ana Cristina Da Silva, Valeria Aceves, and Sarah Jones | photo by B

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Mackian Bauman, Jesse B Koehler, Claudia Ramos-Jord n, Bryant Jager, Matt Sorensen, Francis MacCall, Al Groppi, Madeline Wall, Ana Cristina Da Silva, Valeria Aceves, and Sarah Jones | photo by B

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Madeline Wall, Mackian Bauman, Matt Sorensen, and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Madeline Wall and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Valeria Aceves and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Al Groppi, Madeline Wall, Matt Sorensen, Madeleine Robertson, and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Ana Cristina Da Silva and Carlos Schuler

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Sergio Schuler, Ana Cristina Da Silva, and Carlos Schuler

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Sarah Jones, Madeleine Wall, and Ana Cristina Da Silva

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Ana Cristina Da Silva and Madeleine Robertson

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Ana Cristina Da Silva, Installation by Madeleine Robertson

Photos: First Look At THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Arts
Ana Cristina Da Silva




Masterworks Series to be Presented At Bargemusic, New York Citys Floating Concert Hall, in Photo
Masterworks Series to be Presented At Bargemusic, New York City's Floating Concert Hall, in April
Bargemusic is moored in Brooklyn just under the Brooklyn Bridge, and presents extraordinary artists performing beautiful music all year round, on a small stage with the dramatic backdrop of the East River and lower Manhattan skyline. The Masterworks Series will take place in April.
THE JENNIFER COOLIDGE THEMED COMEDY & DRAG VARIETY SHOW Announced At Littlefield! Photo
THE JENNIFER COOLIDGE THEMED COMEDY & DRAG VARIETY SHOW Announced At Littlefield!
Come dressed as your favorite Jennifer Coolidge character and see this Jennifer Coolidge themed Comedy & Drag Variety Show on Sunday, April 23 at 8pm!
KOREN MUSIC & BEYOND Comes to Roulette Photo
KOREN MUSIC & BEYOND Comes to Roulette
This entrancing program of traditional Korean music (rooted in shamanic rituals and agrarian life) and contemporary music influenced by Korean culture is led by the engaging multi-instrumentalist gamin. She is a recognized Yisuja (master) on three traditional wind instruments (piri -double-reed oboe, saenghwang - mouth organ, and taepyungso – double-reed horn).
Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists Guide To Taxes Wi Photo
Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists' Guide To Taxes With Amy Smith
As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00pm ET with Amy Smith, tax preparer, artist, facilitator and educator, about navigating tax time as an artist or freelancer. If you have yet to file, or if the details are fresh in your memory, now is a good time to discuss the do's and don'ts of tax season.

More Hot Stories For You


Masterworks Series to be Presented At Bargemusic, New York City's Floating Concert Hall, in AprilMasterworks Series to be Presented At Bargemusic, New York City's Floating Concert Hall, in April
March 20, 2023

Bargemusic is moored in Brooklyn just under the Brooklyn Bridge, and presents extraordinary artists performing beautiful music all year round, on a small stage with the dramatic backdrop of the East River and lower Manhattan skyline. The Masterworks Series will take place in April.
THE JENNIFER COOLIDGE THEMED COMEDY & DRAG VARIETY SHOW Announced At Littlefield!THE JENNIFER COOLIDGE THEMED COMEDY & DRAG VARIETY SHOW Announced At Littlefield!
March 17, 2023

Come dressed as your favorite Jennifer Coolidge character and see this Jennifer Coolidge themed Comedy & Drag Variety Show on Sunday, April 23 at 8pm!
KOREN MUSIC & BEYOND Comes to RouletteKOREN MUSIC & BEYOND Comes to Roulette
March 15, 2023

This entrancing program of traditional Korean music (rooted in shamanic rituals and agrarian life) and contemporary music influenced by Korean culture is led by the engaging multi-instrumentalist gamin. She is a recognized Yisuja (master) on three traditional wind instruments (piri -double-reed oboe, saenghwang - mouth organ, and taepyungso – double-reed horn).
BAM and NEWFEST Reveal Line-up For Queering The Canon: Totally RadicalBAM and NEWFEST Reveal Line-up For Queering The Canon: Totally Radical
March 15, 2023

NewFest, New York's leading LGBTQ+ film and media organization and host to one of the world's most respected LGBTQ+ film festivals, and Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) have announced the full line-up for the third edition of their annual retrospective screening series “Queering the Canon: Totally Radical” - focusing this year on films that are proudly queer, playfully rebellious, and full of fury.
Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists' Guide To Taxes With Amy SmithWingspace Theatrical Design Presents A Free Virtual Salon On The Artists' Guide To Taxes With Amy Smith
March 14, 2023

As part of its free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00pm ET with Amy Smith, tax preparer, artist, facilitator and educator, about navigating tax time as an artist or freelancer. If you have yet to file, or if the details are fresh in your memory, now is a good time to discuss the do's and don'ts of tax season.
share