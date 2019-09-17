Photo Flash: Inside The Recording Studio With The GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Band

The Good Morning New York band is recording an album inside of a church.

The band, under the musical direction of Jackson Bell, has been rehearsing all September ahead of this week's recording session at Brooklyn's South Bushwick Reformed Church.

The official Off-Broadway cast album will have eleven songs - including fan favorites like "Staten Island Ferry" and "Station."

Vocals will be recorded at a nearby studio the following week.

The musical is composed by Jacklyn Thrapp, Jackson Bell and Dylan Adler. Arrangements by Jackson Bell. Band members include Jackson Bell (guitar), Clinton Greenlee (Bass), Max Azarmehr (Drums) and Diane Wong (Piano).

An album launch concert is October 4, 2019 at Feinstein's 54 Below. A five week Off-Broadway limited engagement begins January 11, 2020. Tickets for all shows can be purchased at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com



Recording taking place inside Brooklyn''s South Bushwick Reformed Church.

Cameron Smithson

Jackson Bell

Clinton Greenlee

Jackson Bell and Max Azarmehr

Jackson Bell and Max Azarmehr.

Clinton Greenlee





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You