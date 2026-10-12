Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale & Michael Shannon to Join Benefit for The Hometown Project
The event will feature protest songs and political readings with Josh Hamilton, Jordan Carlos, Elizabeth Marvel, and Resistance Revival Chorus.
The Hometown Project will host a benefit event on Monday, October 26 at BRIC in Brooklyn to raise funds for its nationwide voter engagement efforts as the midterm elections loom large. Doors open at 6:30pm with a 7:30pm start.
The annual fundraiser - themed 'Songs in Solidarity' - falls just one week before many influential down-ballot races will be decided by small margins in districts where holding or flipping a seat depends on connecting with disengaged voters who may otherwise forgo a trip to the ballot box.
The Hometown Project is focused on reaching those voters with help from celebrities who hail from the same districts. Dollars raised at the event will fund geo-targeted video messages delivered by famous cultural figures speaking directly to voters to raise awareness of local candidates, highlight key components of their policy platforms, and urge residents to head to the polls.
The event will take place at BRIC, a longtime creative hub in Brooklyn, and will offer a night of protest songs and live readings from inspiring political speeches and monologues featuring award-winning performers of stage and screen including Phillipa Soo, Michael Shannon, Piper Perabo, Steven Pasquale, Josh Hamilton, Jordan Carlos, and Elizabeth Marvel, with special musical guest Resistance Revival Chorus, and more artists to be announced. Comedian and political satirist Jason Selvig will serve as the master of ceremonies. Festivities will also include post show karaoke for audience members who want to raise their own voices in support of the effort.
Proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Hometown Project's mission to galvanize influential voices to support their hometown candidates and increase civic participation at the state and local level in communities across the country.
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