BETTY'S SUMMER VACATION to Open at The Heights Players

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The Heights Players are heading into a summer getaway gone spectacularly wrong with Christopher Durang's dark comedy Betty's Summer Vacation. Blending absurdist humor, sharp social satire, and increasingly outrageous situations, this hilariously unsettling play takes an ordinary vacation and turns it into anything but a relaxing escape.

When Betty heads to a beach house for a summer vacation, she hopes for a little rest and relaxation. Instead, she finds herself sharing the house with an increasingly bizarre group of housemates, each bringing their own peculiar habits, questionable opinions, and unsettling behavior. As the group's conversations grow more disturbing and their actions more extreme, Betty's seemingly ordinary getaway spirals into a surreal comedy that pushes the boundaries of good taste, social convention, and just how much one person can take before finally snapping.

Under the direction of Bernard Bosio, this production brings Durang's wonderfully twisted theatrical world to life with a talented cast and creative team from across the Heights Players community. With its eccentric characters, razor-sharp dialogue, and escalating absurdity, Betty's Summer Vacation offers audiences a comedy that is as unpredictable as it is provocative. What begins as a simple summer retreat quickly becomes a hilarious and unnerving look at the strange things people accept in the name of getting along.

The production stars Jenny Kraft as Betty, Katie Jacoby as Trudy, Tiffany M. Card as Mrs. Siezmagraff, Dean Blizzard as Keith, Gavin Boutot as Buck, James Duncan as Mr. Vanislaw, Cyras Ridgway as Voice #1, Sade Spence as Voice #2, and John-Luke Lindstrom as Voice #3

The show also features a dedicated creative team including Bernard Bosio (Director), Marialana Ardolino (Stage Manager), Chris Carlson (Asst. Director), Michele Bianculli (Asst. Stage Manager), Gary Vanderputten (Set Design), Sandi Ankenman (Lighting Design), Aurora Dreger (Costume Design), Jan VanderPutten (Properties Design), Richard Allen (Lighting Tech), Steven Ackerman (Props), and Justine Goode (Graphic Designer)

At its heart, Betty's Summer Vacation is a biting satire of social expectations, group dynamics, and the disturbing ways people can normalize the unthinkable. Durang takes the familiar discomforts of sharing space with strangers and pushes them to outrageous extremes, challenging audiences to consider where the line between eccentricity and something far more troubling really lies. Equal parts absurd, unsettling, and laugh-out-loud funny, Betty's Summer Vacation promises a theatrical experience that will leave audiences talking long after the vacation is over.

Betty's Summer Vacation will run at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights, from October 9th - October 18th, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm, with an additional matinee on Saturday, October 17th at 2:00 pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 51 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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