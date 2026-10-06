PERICLES: IN CONCERT Will Come to Brooklyn

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The Fire Ensemble has announced Pericles: In Concert; An Evening with Troy Anthony and The Fire Ensemble, a one-night-only benefit concert on, at Concord Baptist Church of Christ in Bedstuy, Brooklyn. Hosted by Troy Anthony, this site-specific concert will be led by Tony nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry, returning to her Obie-winning role as Gower. They'll be joined by additional members of the original cast, a 90-person choir, a gospel band, and many special guests for an evening celebrating the music of Anthony's adaptation of Shakespeare's Pericles.

This concert will revisit Anthony's score and a selection of Shakespeare's unforgettable scenes to celebrate the creative labor and community who helped bring the work to life. Anthony will co-direct the concert alongside Tiffany Rea-Fisher, who will also return as choreographer, with music direction and orchestration by Samuel Appiah.

Originally premiered by The Public Theater's Public Works initiative at The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in 2025, Pericles tells the epic story of a young prince fleeing an evil king and searching for joy in the midst of grief.

“Diving into this music again with my choir community who first gave it life is incredibly special. In many ways, I had my own Periclean journey while writing the piece, and I'm excited to share some untold stories from the four years of development that lead to the show's premiere. I've always thought of this piece as a sort of spiritual service, so bringing it to a new community at such a historic church in Brooklyn is going to elevate the show to new heights. Tambourines and shouting shoes are welcome!” said Anthony.

The evening will also mark The Fire Ensemble's upcoming five-year anniversary with the naugural Sapphire Awards, honoring significant supporters who have contributed to the company's success.

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